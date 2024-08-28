Digital Video Advertising Market Detailed Insights On Upcoming Trends 2031 Growth Rate (CAGR) Of 6.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The increase in usage of digital and growing adoption from the sector is boosting the growth of the digital video advertising market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global digital video advertising generated $53.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $712.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 29.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report analyzes changing market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Digital video advertising involves displaying ads within online video content, typically before, during, or after a video stream-commonly referred to as pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll ads-or as standalone ads. Most video ads are bought, sold, and displayed programmatically, utilizing various targeting methods and often incorporating interactive elements.

The growing use of digital media and increased adoption by the e-commerce sector are driving the growth of the digital video advertising market . Additionally, the widespread global penetration of smartphones and the internet is having a positive impact on market expansion. However, concerns around network security incidents and the high costs associated with digital video advertising are hindering its growth. Nevertheless, innovations within the digital advertising industry are expected to present lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the future.

Covid-19 scenario

1. The restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities drove the online advertising industry. Many firms transferred their advertising to digital platforms as most end consumers already operate online.

2. However, rise in the use of social media and digital content, advertisements have increased the costs of digital video advertising, which in turn hampered the growth of the market during the lockdown period.

By type, the mobile segment held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fourth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The desktop segment showcase the fastest CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. Various advantages associated with the use of desktop digital video advertising, such as increased brand exposure, enhanced targeting and personalized capabilities, data collection, and improved engagement are heightening the demand for desktop digital video advertising.

By industry vertical, the retail segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for around one-fifth of the global digital video advertising market revenue. The financial segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 33.5% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact digital video advertising helps financial institutes to reach their targeted audiences, promote products, services, and campaigns as well as to increase brand awareness and engage customers.

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global digital video advertising market revenue in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2031. The LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period owing to, increasing penetration of mobile phones and internet in this region. Driving the usage of social media apps such as TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

Leading Market Players

Advertise

Conversant Solutions, LLC.

Tremor International Ltd

SpotX Inc

Viant Technology LLC

Legacy Pro Co LLC

MultiVisionDigital

PubMatic, Inc.

WebFX

Levitate Media, LLC

The report analyzes these key players in the global digital video advertising market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

