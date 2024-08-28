Welcome Dr. Adelino Cunha, Founder Of Solfut Middle East And CEO Of I Have The Power, To MESOE 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Adelino Cunha in the Middle East

CEO and Founder of JMB Project Management - Jennifer McShane Bary

Dr. Adelino Cunha speaking at his latest event

An awardee at the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024

An awardee at the Middle East Summit of Excellence 2024

We are proud to announce that Dr. Adelino Cunha, the Founder of Solfut Middle East and creator of I Have The Power, will be joining us as a key sponsor.

- Dr. Adelino CunhaDIFC, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Summit of Excellence is proud to announce that Dr. Adelino Cunha , the esteemed Founder of Solfut Middle East and the creator of "I Have The Power," will be joining us as a key sponsor for the upcoming summit. With a strong focus on leadership and personal development, I Have The Power is set to make a significant impact at this year's event.Championing Leadership and Personal GrowthAs a visionary leader, Dr. Adelino Cunha has dedicated his career to empowering individuals and organizations to reach their highest potential. His brand, I Have The Power, has become a cornerstone in the fields of leadership, personal development, and continuous learning. By offering a wide range of transformative products and services, I Have The Power helps individuals unlock their true potential and achieve extraordinary success in their personal and professional lives.At the Middle East Summit of Excellence, I Have The Power will play a pivotal role in supporting the summit's agenda, particularly in areas related to leadership and personal development. Their sponsorship underscores the importance of continuous learning and growth, values that are essential for achieving excellence in today's fast-paced world.A Legacy of EmpowermentI Have The Power is renowned for its innovative products designed to inspire and empower. From life-changing seminars and workshops to comprehensive coaching programs, their offerings are tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals and organizations striving for greatness. Their commitment to fostering leadership skills and promoting personal growth aligns perfectly with the mission of the Middle East Summit of Excellence."We are thrilled to have Solfut Middle East, and I Have The Power as a sponsor for this year's Summit," said Jennifer McShane Bary , Founder of the Middle East Summit of Excellence. "Dr. Adelino Cunha's expertise in leadership and personal development will undoubtedly add tremendous value to our event, inspiring attendees to pursue excellence in all aspects of their lives."Supporting Excellence in the Middle EastThe Middle East Summit of Excellence is an annual gathering of the region's most influential leaders, innovators, and change-makers. This prestigious event celebrates achievements across various sectors and provides a platform for networking, learning, and collaboration. With I Have The Power as a sponsor, the summit will further elevate its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a culture of excellence in the Middle East."We believe that true leadership begins with self-empowerment," said Dr. Adelino Cunha, CEO of Solfut Middle East. "Our goal is to equip individuals with the tools they need to take charge of their lives and lead with confidence and purpose. The Middle East Summit of Excellence is the perfect venue to share our vision and connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact."Discover MoreTo learn more about I Have The Power and their transformative products, visit their website at . Explore their wide range of programs designed to help you unlock your potential and achieve your goals.Join UsThe Middle East Summit of Excellence will take place on November 1, 2024, at the luxurious Al Habtoor Palace in Dubai. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators from around the world and experience the power of excellence in action.For more information on sponsorship opportunities, award nominations, and event registration, please visit .

Jennifer McShane Bary

JMB Project Management

+971 55 929 4515

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.