The 2023 London Design Awards Proudly Reveals Winning Results For“All Sound Production Website”

The London Design Awards proudly announces award-winning titles for“All Sound Production Website”, an innovative design in the latest season of 2023.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

LONDON, LDN, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The London Design Awards, presented by the International Awards Associate (IAA), proudly announces the award-winning titles of“All Sound Production Website”, an innovative and impactful design in the latest season of its 2023 competition. The award shines a spotlight on the bright mind of its creator and designer, Hui-yu Ho (May Ho), whose remarkable talents has captured the eyes of international jurors among over 3,000 entries from over 45 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Portugal, China, Germany, Spain, Italy, and Norway, among others.

Currently a UX Designer at Edifecs, a leading health information system company, May has demonstrated an exceptional ability to tackle the intricate challenges presented by complex B2B products. Her previous experience working with various startup companies in web development and UX/UI design has further sharpened her skills, enabling her to deliver innovative solutions that prioritize user needs.

All Sound Production, an audio production studio based in Taipei, embodies May's versatility as a designer. The project, which serves both local and international clients, was designed to showcase All Sound's brand identity through a customer-facing platform that seamlessly integrates Traditional Chinese and English. May's decision to enter this project into several competitions was driven by its unique focus on visual impact-a contrast to her enterprise work at Edifecs, which involves complex functional requirements and flows but places less emphasis on visual design.

This project has successfully received worldwide acclaim, winning Gold in Best Responsive/Adaptive Design for Mobile, Website Redesign, and Multilingual Site at the 2023 Vega Digital Awards, securing two Silver Awards at the 2024 NYX Awards, alongside multiple other recognitions that demonstrate high levels of achievements.

A front-end engineer turned UX designer, May Ho's approach is deeply rooted in her understanding of human needs and behaviours, balanced with a keen awareness of technological advancements. Her journey into the world of UX began through her work in web development, where she discovered a passion for creating designs that harmonise purpose with constraints. This philosophy continues to guide her work, ensuring that each project she undertakes is not only functional but also deeply human-centered.

The Evaluation Process The London Design Awards is renowned for its unwavering commitment to fairness and excellence, achieved through a rigorous blind judging process. This approach ensures that every submission, including the“All Sound Production Website”, is assessed purely on its intrinsic value and creative ingenuity. By removing any potential for bias, this method ensures that this projects' true innovation and quality are acknowledged and celebrated.

Notable Achievements in Season 2 for the 2023 London Design Awards:

1. User Interface Design (UI) - Best Homepage

2. User Interface Design (UI) - User Experience

“It is an honour for me to recognise the achievements of“All Sound Production Website”, and to acknowledge its influence across the entirety of the design industry," mentioned Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. He further added, "The extraordinary impact that May has made in pushing the boundaries of the medium never ceases to inspire me.”

For further information, please contact Hui-yu Ho (May Ho) at ..., or learn more about her profile here: .

About Hui-Yu Ho (May Ho), Designer & Developer of“All Sound Production Website”

Hui-yu Ho, also known as May Ho, was born and raised in Taipei, Taiwan. She holds a bachelor's degree in Information Management from National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan and a master's degree in Human Computer Interaction from the renowned Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. Her academic background laid a strong foundation for her to excel in the ever-evolving field of UX design.

