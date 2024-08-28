Kids Bicycle Market : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecasts 2023 To 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

kids bicycle size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $12.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032

DELAWARE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global kids bicycle market size was valued at $7.3 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $12.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Kids Bicycle report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

The increasing awareness of childhood obesity and the importance of physical activity have positioned kids' bicycles as an attractive solution for parents seeking to keep their children active. This awareness has opened up substantial growth opportunities for the industry, encouraging manufacturers to innovate with safety features, ergonomic designs, and eco-friendly materials. With the rise of urbanization, there's a demand for bicycles tailored for city living, providing a lucrative avenue for brands to explore. Furthermore, the integration of technology, such as interactive handlebars and augmented reality components, presents exciting business prospects that align with modern children's preferences.

The Kids Bicycle industry, like other industries, has faced its share of challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted manufacturing, distribution, and sales, impacting the overall supply chain. However, the industry adapted by leveraging e-commerce and digital marketing to reach consumers during lockdowns. Supply chain disruptions and fluctuations in material costs also posed challenges, prompting manufacturers to explore local sourcing and more resilient supply chain models. Balancing safety regulations and attractive designs while keeping costs reasonable remains an ongoing challenge for the industry.

The kids bicycle market forecast is segmented on the basis of type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into battery-operated and conventional . As per age group, the market is classified into 3 to 4 years, 4 to 6 years, 6 to 8 years, and 8 to 15 years. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Egypt, and Rest of LAMEA).

Kids Bicycle Key Players

Alta Cycling Group, Frog Bikes Limited, Huffy Corporation, SCOTT Sports SA, Haro Bikes, Strider Sports International, Inc., Islabikes, Guardian Bikes, Fuji Bikes, Trek Bicycle Corporation

The Kids Bicycle report is analyzed across Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel

TYPE

.Battery Operated

.Conventional

Age Group

.3 to 4 years

.4 to 6 years

.6 to 8 years

.8 to 15 years

Distribution Channel

.Online

.Offline

Recent Developments:

In May 2022, Guardian Bikes announced to establish a new automated factory in order to move production of its safety-focused kids' bikes to the U.S.

In December 2022, SCOTT Sports SA, through its subsidiary namely, Scott Sports India launched its technology center in Gurgaon, India in order to expand its business in North India.

