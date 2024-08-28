عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Armenian Forces Fire On Azerbaijani Positions In Nakhchivan

Armenian Forces Fire On Azerbaijani Positions In Nakhchivan


8/28/2024 2:15:45 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan direction were fired upon, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Defense.

"On August 28, at around 06:45, units of the Armenian armed forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Heydarabad, a settlement in the Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from their positions in the direction of the Arazdeyen settlement of the Davali district," the report stated.

MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108608952


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search