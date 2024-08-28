Armenian Forces Fire On Azerbaijani Positions In Nakhchivan
8/28/2024 2:15:45 AM
Azerbaijani positions in the Nakhchivan direction were fired
upon, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of
Defense.
"On August 28, at around 06:45, units of the Armenian armed
forces fired small arms at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in
the direction of Heydarabad, a settlement in the Sadarak district
of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, from their positions in the
direction of the Arazdeyen settlement of the Davali district," the
report stated.
