'Govt Trying To Send Zero Rupee Bill To Everyone's House': THIS State Announces Waiver Of Old Electricity Bills For..

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Jharkhand Chief Hemant Soren on Tuesday anounced that old electricity bills for families living below the poverty line will be waived.

Addressing a gathering in Dumka on Tuesday, Soren said,“Our is giving 200 units of free electricity and now in the first phase, all the old electricity dues of the poor who do not give Income Tax Returns will be waived off. The government will also assess middle-class families. The government is trying to send a zero rupee bill to everyone's house.”

The Jharkhand Chief Minister said that the BJP is scared of the development work of the state government, and is now engaged in a campaign to break the government and MLAs, but he will not let their plans succeed.

When asked by the media about concerns regarding former Chief Minister Champai Soren joining the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren declined to comment on the matter at this time.

Additionally, CM Soren transferred ₹73.29 crore directly to the bank accounts of 732,906 women across six districts of Jharkhand-Dumka, Deoghar, Godda, Sahebganj, Jamtara, and Pakur-under the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana.

While targeting the Centre and BJP, CM Hemant Soren said that the State government is ready for the all-round development of the State and the people of the State but the opposition is busy misleading the people.

The Chief Minister said that the state will move forward only if it strengthens and empowers half the population.“Participation of women is necessary in all circumstances for the development of the state. This is the reason why our government is committed to empowering half the population. Our government is working to bring smiles to the faces of women through various schemes,” he said.

With former Jharkhand Chief Minister leader Champai Soren deciding to join their party, BJP leaders took a dig at Hemant Soren on Tuesday and said more leaders will leave Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi alleged that people were "feeling humiliated and are slowly leaving the party" due to“corrupt officials” surrounding Hemant Soren. "First Sita Soren left the party, then you are seeing Champai Soren leaving the party. Just wait and watch how many more people will leave the party," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)