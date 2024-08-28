Jodhpur HORROR! 15-Year-Old Girl Gangraped At Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, 2 Contractual Employees Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jodhpur: Two contract workers at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur were taken into custody on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl who had sought refuge at the hospital on Sunday night after a dispute with her mother.

On Monday afternoon, discovered the survivor near the hospital canteen on campus. She was taken to Soorsagar police station, where she recounted the incident. Based on her account, the police reviewed CCTV footage from the hospital, identifying the accused as contract-based sanitary workers at the hospital.

Bangla Bandh: Violence erupts in several locations during Bengal Bandh as BJP, TMC workers clash (WATCH)

The girl was sent for a medical examination on Tuesday (Aug 27), which confirmed the rape, and her statement was recorded. DCP (West) Rajarshi Raj Verma stated that the girl's father had filed a missing person report at Soorsagar police station on Sunday night, reporting that she had been lured away by an unidentified individual.

Verma stated, "During our search for the girl, we were informed that she was at the canteen of MG Hospital. The police quickly went there and brought her to the station."

He noted that the girl told the police she left home on Sunday evening after being scolded by her mother. It was only two hours later that she revealed she had been raped by two individuals in a secluded area of the hospital premises that night.

"Based on this information, a team was dispatched to the hospital for on-site verification and to identify the suspects. We reviewed CCTV footage and identified the two accused, who were confirmed by the girl," Verma said.

Following their identification and information from the hospital administration, it was revealed that both suspects were contractual sanitary workers at the hospital. The police reported that they lured the girl with food and took her to a secluded area near the prisoners' cell within the hospital premises, where they raped her. This marks the fourth case of rape involving a minor in Jodhpur within the past two weeks.

