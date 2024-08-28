(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ageas announces new share buy-back programme

Ageas's Board of Directors has decided to initiate a new share buy-back programme of its outstanding common stock for an amount of EUR 200 million. This follows the shareholders' authorisation granted in May 2024. The share buy-back programme is scheduled to run from 16 September 2024 until 31 July 2025.

The programme will be executed adhering to best practices and will comply with relevant buy-back rules and regulations. To this end, Ageas will mandate an independent broker to conduct the purchases on the open via Euronext Brussels on its behalf. The bought back shares will be held as treasury shares.

Ageas will keep the market fully informed of the progress of the programme in accordance with the applicable regulatory requirements.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 17.1 billion in 2023.

Attachment

Pdf version of the press release