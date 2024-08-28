Estithmar Holding – Rating of ‘qaBBB’ (Qatar National Scale) Assigned to QAR500mn Series 1 Trust Certificates

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has assigned a first-time ‘qaBBB’ issue rating on the Qatar National Scale to the QAR500mn Series 1 trust certificate issuance by Estithmar Sukuk Limited LLC. The latter is a Special Purpose Company (SPC), incorporated in the Qatar Centre for the purpose of acting as the issuing entity for the Obligor, Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. (EH). The Outlook on the rating for this issue is Stable. The maturity date for Series 1 will be September 2nd 2027. The rate on the issue is 8.75%.



The rating on the Sukuk is driven by CI Ratings’ assessment of the fundamental credit strength and general repayment capacity of EH and is in line with EH’s long-term national scale issuer rating (‘qaBBB’/Stable) and the trust certificate issuance programme’s rating (‘qaBBB’/Stable). EH’s payment obligations under the transaction documents constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of EH and rank pari passu with its other unsubordinated and unsecured financial obligations. The trust certificate documentation does not contain any structural credit enhancements or factors that would result in a degree of effective subordination, which would warrant a different rating outcome from that indicated by CI’s assessment of EH’s general creditworthiness.



The issuer and trustee is an SPC. EH itself acts as both purchaser and mudarib under a Master Mudaraba Agreement dated 22nd January 2024 between the trustee (the SPC) and EH. On the same date, a Master Murabaha Agreement was also concluded between the trustee (in its capacity as the seller), EH (in its capacity as both purchaser and mudarib) and the delegate (Citibank N.A. London Branch).



Under the transaction documentation, the SPC and EH will enter into a combination of a mudaraba agreement for at least 51% of the Series 1 issuance proceeds (to be invested in the Shari’ah-compliant business activities of EH), and a commodity murabaha agreement for up to 49% of the Series 1 issuance proceeds. EH’s payment obligations include distributions (semi-annually) and meeting the principal payment due at maturity. As such, the issuer and, in turn, trust certificate holders are solely reliant on income from EH to receive their contractual payments.



The main credit strengths that support the rating for the Series 1 trust certificates are linked to EH’s good debt service capacity and sound profitability, although the limited availability of historical consolidated data hinders a proper trend analysis. As a result, greater than usual reliance has continued to be placed on Group-prepared forecasts – although these appear to be based on reasonable assumptions. Earnings performance over the last 24 months has however been in line with (or above) the levels previously forecast for the period.



Revenues rose by 11% in H1 24 compared with H1 23. Net profit of QAR236mn for H1 24 represents an advance of 15% over the corresponding period of 2023 – and was equivalent to 67% of net profit for full year 2023. The Contracting & Industries cluster and the Healthcare cluster saw higher than expected growth in revenues but this was in part offset by declines in the Services and Ventures clusters (with the latter posting a small loss due to seasonal factors).



The at least adequate levels of earnings diversification in terms of industrial sector are also a credit strength. Based on figures available for companies quoted on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), EH is one of the largest diversified private sector industrial groups in Qatar. However, an exact ranking across all business segments that EH is active is difficult to establish as many large Qatari groups are unquoted and do not publish financial information, while others are at least semi-governmental in nature. Despite these limitations, available data indicates that key EH operating companies are either leaders in terms of volumes and earnings in their particular area of activity or (if not a leader) at least a significant player.



As most contracting businesses tend to have low barriers to entry (and lower margins), the strategy has been for the Group to progressively move into more specialised and higher margin businesses – which can however include some specialised forms of contract services in the engineering sector and in facilities management. Offsetting this margin issue to some extent, is the Qatari official system of grading contractors against criteria which seek to assess technical ability, experience and track record in the relevant field. The most important EH companies hold a top grading under this system, and so can bid on almost all tenders if they wish. Given the very large role played by the Qatari government in the economy, being closely aligned with governmental priorities is a key success factor for any entity (business); governmental subsidies and demand for services will underpin revenues in key areas going forward, in particular in the healthcare segment. EH companies figure strongly in terms of success in winning governmental contracts.



The breadth of this sectoral diversity means that the Group is usually able to offer an in-house turnkey solution even when the client’s needs are complex. The close links with sister company Power International Holding (which has a similar ownership structure to EH and from which the forerunner group Elegancia was formed) widens the range of additional capabilities and capacity; the need for third party subcontractors is therefore usually limited.



Also supporting the rating is the fact that the two major medical facilities (The View hospital and the Korean Medical Centre) are now fully operational and generating revenues – with the Healthcare cluster generating a net profit in both Q1 and Q2 in 2024; the cluster was lossmaking in Q2 23. Other Cluster operations that were still nascent at the times that the issuer and programme ratings were assigned have now also begun operations, but some (such as Winter Wonderland on Al Maha Island) are seasonal operations. Apart from the two in-house hospitals, the Healthcare cluster also generates revenues for managing hospitals at home on behalf of the Qatari government – with additional contracts at the negotiation stage in at least two other countries.



Major credit challenges include completion risk on both expanding ongoing and new projects, and the potential effects on cash flow and debt service capacity of such rapid growth. Although there is significant complexity risk, the senior management team both centrally and at each cluster are considered to be well qualified to handle this risk, and have demonstrated the ability to keep projects on or ahead of completion schedules. This will be very important as the build out of the new businesses has involved increased borrowing and significant cash outflows; the sooner that these businesses can begin to generate cash, the stronger debt service capacity will be. That said, most of the completion risk on 2022 projects fell away during 2023; the remaining completion risks are now largely related to newer projects.



The asset side of the balance sheet contains a substantial element of goodwill arising from the merger in 2022 with Investment Holding Group (IHG); an impairment test has already taken place earlier this year – no impairment charge was found to be necessary. However, even if financials were adjusted to remove the end-H1 24 goodwill amount from both assets and capital, financial metrics related to capital would remain at least adequate. Moreover, the main driver for the ratings is cash flow as this will be the main determinant of the strength of ongoing debt service capacity.



Keeping the level of fixed assets on the balance sheet as low as possible remains a key aspect of the financial strategy as this reduces funding needs while normally raising the IRR of any project. EH does this by using sites and in some cases buildings and equipment owned by third parties. While this still involves an element of non-current assets, these are in the form of rights-of-use assets. Despite this being a general strategy, in some cases EH will choose to take the PP&E of a project onto its own balance sheet if this has significant benefits in terms of IRR.



Total debt remains elevated at both the gross and net levels and this is putting pressure on leverage ratios. Total debt rose by almost 16% in H1 24 as against growth in total equity of a little over 5%. While this trust certificates issue (and the use of part of the proceeds to retire the bulk of ST debt) will make a considerable improvement in the maturity profile of the borrowing structure, it still means that both gross and net debt will rise as part of the issue proceeds will be used to add to PP&E. Accordingly the pressure on leverage ratios will rise. Although total debt/EBITDA and the corresponding net debt ratio have been on a modestly declining trend since end-2022, this trend is likely to reverse following this trust certificates issue. Unless and until the planned private placement takes place in 2025, the same is likely to apply to the ratio of total debt/total tangible equity.



Liquidity and Short-Term Debt Repayment Capacity



EH does not hold quoted FVTPL or FVYOCI securities. Readily accessible liquidity is therefore limited to cash on the balance sheet (QAR302mn as at end-H1 24) and cash inflows from operations. The latter was QAR332mn for H1 24. Debt maturities for existing borrowings by EH for the period Q4 24 to Q4 25 are well spread in terms of maturity date and repayment amounts due. Coverage ratios have improved with the ratio of liquid resources/ST debt coverage as at end-H1 24 at 1.69x, up from 1.38x at end-2023 and only 0.58x at end-2022. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at both end-H1 24 and end-2023 was the same 2.01x at both dates. Offsetting any possible pressures on liquidity and refinancing risk will be the medium-term tenor of this trust certificates issue. The proceeds of this issue (and those of a planned increase in equity) would be used in part to retire all existing overdraft borrowings as well as much of the shorter tenor bank borrowings. The balance would fund additions to PP&E, reducing the proportion of intangibles in the asset base.



As forecast, in 2023 cash from operations (CFO) hit a low point at QAR189mn but then began to rise sharply, reaching QAR255mn in H1 24. CFO is then seen as maintaining a satisfactory growth trend in subsequent periods. Outflows from previous investment activities dropped in 2023 as ongoing projects from 2022 were largely completed by the end of 2023. Investment outflows for new activities are however expected to be high for 2024 as a whole, although comfortably offset by the remaining proceeds of the Series 1 trust certificates issue and a possible capital increase. Actual outflow from investing activities was QAR314mn in H1 24, most of which related to expenditure on PP&E (QAR313mn).



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook for the issue rating reflects our expectation that the rating is unlikely to change in the next 12 months on the basis of forecast financial metrics and expected levels of earnings and debt.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The most likely upside scenario would be an upward adjustment in the Outlook for the issue rating to Positive. This could be prompted by a significant addition of new equity as long as other financial metrics (and especially those related to debt) remain satisfactory.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



The most likely downside scenario would be a lowering of the Outlook on the issue rating to Negative. This could be prompted by various factors such as cash flow weakness, a further tightening of liquidity, and/or declining profitability and deteriorating debt-related ratios.



Note: A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.



Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst

The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd. The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity's financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the issuer and issue ratings are the Corporate Rating Methodology, the Parent / Subsidiary Criteria, dated 27 April 2022, the Bond Rating Methodology, and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Qatar, dated 6 December 2022.



This is the first time CI has assigned a National Rating to the issue. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



