Asianet News Impact: Kerala HC Seeks Police Report In Vadakara Car Accident That Left 9-Year-Old In Coma

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Kerala High Court intervened in the plight of a 9-year-old girl who was seriously in a car accident in Vadakara and is now in a coma. Justice Devan Ramachandran sought an urgent report from the police, which was submitted through the Services Authority. The report was sought from the Vadakara Rural Police. The informed that an investigation is underway to trace the vehicle that hit the girl. The Legal Services Authority assured that legal aid will be provided to the child.

Kerala: 6 months after accident lands 9-year-old in coma, probe hits dead end

Asianet News on Tuesday (Aug 27) reported that six months after a car accident on the Vadakara Chorode National Highway claimed the life of a grandmother and left her nine-year-old granddaughter in a coma, the vehicle involved remains untraced, despite the presence of numerous CCTV cameras and surveillance systems. The poor family who have been staying at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for the child's treatment has yet to receive any accident insurance claims.

On February 17th, a speeding car struck and critically injured 9-year-old Drishana and her grandmother, 68-year-old Baby, as they crossed the road at Vadakara Chorode around 10 pm. Unfortunately, Baby succumbed to her injuries, while Drishana, a 5th-grade student, has been in a coma for six months at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, battling for her life.

The case was handed over to the Crime Branch four months ago, but no progress has been made. As a result, the family is facing financial hardship and may not receive any insurance claims if the vehicle is not traced.

