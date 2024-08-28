Tragic Accident In Kollam Claims Life Of 50-Year-Old Man After Bus Hits Bike And Tipper Lorry Runs Over Him

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: A 50-year-old man, Sakkeer Hussain, from Kallutheri, lost his life when a private bus hit his bike in Kadakkal in Kollam. The accident occurred at 7 am today (Aug 28) when Hussain was riding his bike when the bus, which hit him from behind, caused him to lose control and fall onto the road. Unfortunately, a tipper lorry passing by ran over him, resulting in his death.

A pickup van hit a scooter, killing a couple, Manoj and his wife Prasanna, residents of Moolavattom in Kottayam. The accident occurred on the MC Road in Manippuzha at 3:30 pm yesterday. The couple was riding their scooter when the van collided with them.

In Palakkad, a 19-year-old girl, Sreepriya, died after being hit by a car while crossing the road. The car hit her while she was trying to cross the road, causing her to fall onto the road.

A car lost control and hit two scooters, killing Unnikrishnan from Velliyara in Pathanamthitta. The accident happened yesterday (Aug 27), and the car driver was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. A woman is undergoing treatment for severe injuries sustained in the accident.

In an accident in Malappuram, a lorry hit a scooter, killing Jenish from Thanur's Kunnapuram. The accident happened yesterday, adding to the growing list of road accident fatalities in the state.

Mother and infant critically injured in road accident in Kattakada

A devastating road accident occurred in Kattakada in Thiruvananthapuram today (Aug 27), leaving a mother and her infant child critically injured. The incident took place at 12:45 pm when a speeding car collided with the duo as they were walking on the road.

The impact of the collision was severe that both the mother and child were thrown onto the road, suffering head injuries. The child's condition is reported to be extremely critical, according to authorities at a private hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses claim that the car was traveling at a high speed when it hit the mother and child. The driver and the passengers in the car are residents of Nedumangad.

Locals have expressed concern over the increasing number of accidents in the area, citing unauthorized parking as a major contributor to the problem. Despite the road being narrow, hundreds of vehicles are parked along its sides every day, leading to increased traffic congestion and accidents.

