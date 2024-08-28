Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 28: 8 gm gold rate RISES by Rs 160; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 28) is Rs 6,715 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,325 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,715 (Rs 6,694 on Aug 27)

8 gram- Rs 53,720 (Rs 53,552)

10 gram- Rs 67,150 (Rs 66,940)

100 gram- Rs 6,71,500 (Rs 6,69,400)



1 gram- Rs 7,325 (Rs 7,303 on Aug 27)

8 gram- Rs 58,600 (Rs 58,424)

10 gram- Rs 73,250 (Rs 73,030)

100 gram- Rs 7,32,500 (Rs 7,30,300)



1 gram- Rs 5,494 (Rs 5,477)

8 gram- Rs 43,952 (Rs 43,816)

10 gram- Rs 54,940 (Rs 54,770)

100 gram- Rs 5,49,400 (Rs 5,47,700)

