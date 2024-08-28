Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Trends Set To Witness Explosive Growth By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

hydrographic survey equipment

By end user, the commercial segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate within the forecast period

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advent of unmanned survey vehicles, incorporation of various technologies to support customer-friendly approach, and reduced cost of operations have boosted the growth of the global Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market . However, high production cost and increased market competitiveness hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in demand for hydrographic survey equipment in developing countries would open new opportunities in the future. The global hydrographic survey equipment market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $5.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.73% from 2021 to 2030.

Request Sample Pages Now:

The Hydrographic Survey Equipment industry holds great potential in the near future to the rise in the global maritime industry. The arrival of unmanned vehicles that can be remotely piloted and engagement of machine learning technologies to support complete autonomous operations notably impact the business dynamics. The introduction of a new product range by companies operating within the vertical that is cost-effective and can deliver comprehensive results through autonomous operations is generating market competitiveness. Long-term agreements, service contracts, and collaborations are among the primary strategic initiates practiced by industry players operating in the hydrographic survey equipment market .

By end user, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.84% from 2020 to 2030. Furthermore, the segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global hydrographic survey equipment market, due to rise in demand for hydrographic surveys for locating natural basins and performing geographic surveys near ports for the shipping industry. The report includes analysis of other segments such as research and defense.

The key players profiled in this report include

Innomar Technologie GmbH, Ixblue SAS, Tritech International Ltd, Sonardyne International Ltd., Syqwest Inc., XYLEM, KONSBERG GRUPPEN ASA, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Valeport Ltd., Edgetech

Buy Now the Exclusive Report:

Factors such as the introduction of unmanned survey vehicles, reduced cost of operation, and integration of various technologies to support a customer-friendly approach to augment the business opportunities within the forecast period. Technological advances, such as 3D and 4D technologies, being incorporated in bathymetric studies have made it possible for harbor owners and managers to get a better overall view of their areas. 4D technologies enhance predictive assessment for ports as they offer a more realistic insight into developments in the surrounding waters. Furthermore, the rise in demand for hydrographic surveys by defense organizations across the globe and rising tension between several nations such as the U.S., China, Russia, the Philippines, and North Korea among others will propel market opportunities. Updated hydrographic scans and precise subsea mapping provide strategic competitiveness to nations during critical situations.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global hydrographic survey equipment market size across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to high demand on the commercial and military fronts in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 6.69% during the forecast period, owing to rise in efforts taken by private and government players to support boarder protection and regional trade.

Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:

By end user, the market is divided into commercial, research, and defense. By type, the market is classified into sensing systems, positioning, system, optical system, profilers, software, and others. Based on depth, the hydrographic survey equipment market is segmented into shallow water, and deepwater. The platform segment is categorized into surface vessels, unmanned surface vessels (USVs) & unmanned underwater vessels (UUVs), and aircraft. The application segment is divided into hydrographic or bathymetry survey, port & harbor management, offshore oil & gas survey, cable or pipeline route survey, and others.

By type, the software segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the global hydrographic survey equipment market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period, due to rise in reliance on software and rapid shift toward unmanned survey vehicles and automation. The report includes analysis of other segments such as sensing systems, positioning systems, optical systems, profilers, and others.

Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:

Aircraft Manufacturing Market -

Aircraft Electrification Market -

Electric Aircraft Market -

Space Robotics Market -

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.