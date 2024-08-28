عربي


Trump Accused Of Attempts To Interfere With Results Of US Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The former American leader and current presidential candidate Donald trump has been accused again of attempts to interfere in the confirmation of the results of the US elections.

It was noted that the new opinion was prepared based on the decision of the Supreme Court of the country dated July 1. According to this, the ex-president has partial immunity from legal prosecution.

The special prosecutor insists that the politician should be prosecuted on the same charges as the ongoing trial.

Trump himself called the new indictment an attempt to interfere in the election and divert attention from the failures of the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris.

At the same time, the former US leader called for the termination of all criminal and civil cases against him.

