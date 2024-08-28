Trump Accused Of Attempts To Interfere With Results Of US Elections
The former American leader and current presidential candidate
Donald trump has been accused again of attempts to interfere in the
confirmation of the results of the US elections.
It was noted that the new opinion was prepared based on the
decision of the Supreme Court of the country dated July 1.
According to this, the ex-president has partial immunity from legal
prosecution.
The special prosecutor insists that the politician should be
prosecuted on the same charges as the ongoing trial.
Trump himself called the new indictment an attempt to interfere
in the election and divert attention from the failures of the vice
president of the United States, Kamala Harris.
At the same time, the former US leader called for the
termination of all criminal and civil cases against him.
