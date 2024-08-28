Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market To Reach $2.2 Billion, Globally, By 2032 At 2.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The growth of the automotive steering wheel switch is fueled by increasing demand for driver assistance and safety features, a rise in vehicle sales and production, and ongoing technological advancements in the automotive industry. WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive Steering Wheel Switch Market

by Type (Split and Modular) and Vehicle Type (Passenger and Commercial Vehicles): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" . According to the report, the automotive steering wheel switch market was valued at $1.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2032. Prime determinants of growth

The global automotive steering wheel switch market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as surge in demand for driver assistance and other safety features, rise in vehicle sales and production, and technological advancements in the automotive industry. Moreover, increase in aftermarket demand and advancements in the electric vehicle technology are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global automotive steering wheel switch market. Request Sample of the Report on Automotive Auxiliary Lamps Market Forecast 2033: Report coverage & details

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2023–2032

Base Year

2022 Market Size in 2022

$1.80 Billion

Market Size in 2032

$2.25 Billion

CAGR

2.26

% No. of Pages in Report

280 Segments Covered

Type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region

Drivers

Surge in demand for driver assistance and other safety features

Rise in vehicle sales and production

Technological advancements in the automotive industry

Opportunity

Increase in aftermarket demand

Advancements in the electric vehicle technology

Restraints

Increase use of touchscreen displays

High cost



Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Segment Highlights

On the basis of type the push type button dominated the market share in 2022 due to implementation of various vehicle controls system on steering wheels such as cruise control, driver assistance, and infotainment features. Push type buttons enable easy integration and space savings for these controls thus optimizing steering wheel layout. Moreover, they are cheaper to install and easier to operate while driving, hence, modern automobiles manufactures are increasingly using push type buttons.

On the basis of vehicle type the passenger vehicle segment dominated the market share in 2022, owing to the growing urbanization and rising population in cities, thus driving the need for personal mobility solutions. Additionally, changing consumer preferences and growing disposable income contribute to the growing demand for passenger cars. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns toward reducing emissions from vehicles are resulting in increasing demand for electric and other alternative fuel vehicles, further contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on sales channel the aftermarket segment dominated the market share in 2022, owing to increasing demand for repair and maintenance of old steering wheel switches. Moreover, the ageing vehicle fleet on roads requires continuous upgrades and replacement of older switches. Furthermore, the replacement of steering wheel switches from the aftermarket is more cost-effective as compared to OEM, thus contributing to the growth in market demand.

Regional Outlook

The growing population and increasing disposable income in the developing countries such as India, Mexico, Indonesia, and China have resulted in increase in sales and production of passenger vehicles segment. Similarly, these countries are witnessing strong urbanization. Thus, the growing population in metro cities is creating more demand for personal mobility solutions, resulting in increased adoption of passenger vehicles. Furthermore, modern vehicles are often equipped with technologies such as infotainment, ADAS, and cruise control for improved safety and convenience; thus, the rising integration of advanced technologies is resulting in driving the demand for automotive steering wheels in these countries.

Key Market Players





Valeo SA

Preh GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen

ALPS Alpine Co Ltd

Tokai Rika

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Delphi Technologies

C&K Components, Inc. KOSTAL Automobil Elektrik GmbH & Co. KG

To Talk With Our Industry Expert @

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive steering wheel switch market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:



On November 12, 2023, Preh GmbH introduced a new Preh control lever, a customized motorized drive lever system. The new MDL system is designed to replace the conventional steering wheel in the cockpit system, especially in agricultural machinery. The new Preh control lever facilitates the implementation of a wide range of functions, including acceleration, deceleration, and steering, as well as supports autonomous driving. The function can be adjusted by pressing a button on the armrest; this modular system can be integrated into any vehicle type, thus making it more versatile and providing a completely new user experience.

Explore More Trending Report

Connected Car Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Technology, Connectivity Solution, Service and End Use : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Commercial Telematics Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Solution Type, Application and End User : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Automotive Interiors Market Size ,

Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component and Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Electric Vehicle Charging System Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product Type, Mode of Charging and Charging Voltage Level : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

[email protected]

Web :

AMR Resource Center : resource-center

Logo:



SOURCE Allied Market Research