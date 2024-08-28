Sudan: 25 Killed, 30 Injured In Paramilitary Attack In El Fasher

(MENAFN- IANS) Khartoum, Aug 28 (IANS) At least 25 people were killed and 30 others in an artillery attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State in western Sudan, a local official said.

"The RSF targeted the Abu Shouk camp with four shells yesterday (Monday), leaving 25 people dead and about 30 others injured," Ibrahim Khatir, the chief of North Darfur State, told Xinhua news agency on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday, and the injured were taken to health centres in the Abu Shouk area, the Saudi Hospital, and the army's Medical Corps hospital for treatment, Khatir added.

The resistance committee in El Fasher, a non-governmental group, said in a statement on its Facebook page on Tuesday that the RSF on Monday bombarded the private Sub-Saharan College in El Fasher, destroying its main hall, laboratory, morgue, and other buildings.

The RSF has not yet issued any comment regarding the incidents.

Since May 10, fierce clashes have been raging in El Fasher between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF.

Sudan has been witnessing a deadly conflict between the SAF and the RSF since April 15, 2023, resulting in the loss of at least 16,650 lives.

An estimated 10.7 million people are now internally displaced in Sudan, with approximately 2.2 million others seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, according to the latest UN data.