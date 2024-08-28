IUST Inter-Departmental Cricket Concludes At Uni Grounds

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Awantipora- The Inter-Departmental at Islamic University of Science and concluded on Tuesday, with the final match between the Department of Civil Engineering and the Department of and Communication Engineering.

The Department of Civil Engineering emerged victorious, showcasing excellent teamwork and sportsmanship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The award ceremony was graced by Sameer Wazir, Finance Officer IUST, as the Chief Guest. The event was attended by faculty members, sports coordinators, and other dignitaries. Dr. Hilal Ahmad Rather, Assistant Director of Physical Education and Sports, welcomed the participants and introduced the teams' players.

Wazir announced that the university would be organizing selection trials for the formation of a cricket team to represent IUST in the upcoming North Zone Cricket Tournament. He also praised the DPE&S for their meticulous efforts in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament 2024.