Suspect Charged With Murdering 68-Year-Old Woman In Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Criminal Court prosecutor on Tuesday charged a man with murder and robbery in connection with the killing of a 68-year-old woman in Amman almost two weeks ago.

The victim was found murdered in her home in Hashmi Shamali neighbourhood, Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“Investigators collected evidence from the crime scene and followed up on leads,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

The investigation team learnt that the suspect was reportedly“the last person seen to be entering her house before her death,” according to Sartawi.

Upon summoning the suspect, the police official added, the suspect claimed that he“entered the victim's house with the intent of robbing her,” the police official said.

“The suspect stated that he pushed the victim then choked her to death and stole some of her jewellery,” Sartawi said.

The suspect was ordered detained by the Criminal Court prosecutor at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations, the senior judicial source said.