Moonfox Analysis Marketing Boosts Overseas Expansion - Insights From Leading Market Cases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) About us: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG ) established in 2011, is a leading customer engagement and marketing in China. Its business includes notification services, marketing growth, development tools, and data products. As its sub-brand, MoonFox

Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios, aiming to help companies gain insights and empower precise decision-making. SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-gaming apps are a major focus for China's internet expansion abroad. According to MoonFox Data, as of June 2024, the number of active Chinese non-gaming Apps entering international markets exceeds 1,200, matching the gaming sector in scale. China's non-gaming apps' international expansion has a long history. From the aspect of sectors, early international efforts were focused on practical tools and news apps, while current trends show strong growth in generative AI and entertainment apps; From the aspect of markets, it presents significant potential in Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, with notable increases in downloads and revenue for apps like reading platforms in Japan and social apps in South Korea. Which products are currently leading the rankings given the combination of downloads and marketing investments? How has their customer acquisition strategies evolved? I.

E-commerce: Broad Outreach, Focusing on Promotion, and Deepening Market Penetration in the U.S.

E-commerce platforms continue to lead in advertising spend among non-gaming apps going international from China. Platforms like Temu, Shopee, and SHEIN consistently rank high in terms of ad volume, with some entering the Top 5.

Temu's U.S. Download Data (Late May 2024) Date Downloads (Times) May 20 470,408 May 21 344,691 May 23 164,528 May 24 202,044 May 25 783,656

Data Source: MoonFox iApp

Data Cycle: May 2024

Temu, known as the "Overseas Version of Pinduoduo", focuses its promotional efforts heavily on the U.S. market, with a significant proportion of its users based there. According to MoonFox Data, from 2023 to July 2024, over 22.1% of Temu's downloads came from the U.S., the highest share, followed by Mexico at 11.3%.

In terms of advertising & promotion, Temu led with overseas ads volume of nearly 750,000 during the same period, far surpassing NewsBreak, which was second. On May 26, Temu added 120,000 new ads in one single day. In the U.S., Temu's ad content primarily featured native images and focused on platforms like Youtube, promoting messages like "Zero-cost Gifts" alongside low prices. This massive ad spend resulted in a significant increase in downloads, with daily figures exceeding 780,000 times.

Temu's slogan "Shop Like a Billionaire" quickly gained traction in North America. Coupled with its marketing efforts around high-profile events like the Super Bowl, Temu's overall strategy has proven successful. However, it is worth noting that while Temu emphasizes low prices and high-quality service, some sellers on this platform have faced losses, leading to refunds without returns, platform penalties, and deposit deductions. As Temu continues to expand, it must also focus on the long-term, healthy development of the platform.

II.

Short Videos: Refining Video Content, Localized Promotion Enhances Reach

Short video apps are currently the second-largest category in terms of advertising spend among non-gaming apps expanding internationally, following e-commerce platforms. Platforms such as DramaBox, ShortMax, and MoboReels are actively investing in ad content, with MoboReels showing a decline in total ads volume but still remaining high on the list.

Using DramaBox as an example, from 2023 to July 2024, Indonesia and the United States were the main contributing markets for its downloads, accounting for 18.9% and 16.0% respectively. The U.S. market, with its high ARPU (Average Revenue Per User), is a significant contributor to DramaBox's revenue, generating over $46 million, accounting for more than 50% of its total.

In terms of promotion, DramaBox has significantly increased its ad content, with over 20,000 ads placed by early July 2024. The ads include vertical videos and highlight edited short videos combined with content summaries to showcase high-quality content more intensively, boosting downloads. The primary target audience for DramaBox's ads is women aged 25-34, who make up nearly 30% of the audience. Content of short videos featuring female leads and storylines tends to have higher exposure.

Overall, short video apps tend to focus more on the content and type of materials in their marketing efforts. The selection of local actors, localized storylines, and localized translations can significantly influence the depth of material penetration in specific regional markets. With advancements in AI for face swapping, dubbing, and automatic editing, the international expansion of short video apps is expected to be accelerated, benefiting smaller studios and enterprises.

III. Travel: Sustained Investment, Long-Term Promotion Influences User Perception

Thanks to the Chinese policy of "144-Hour Visa-Free", many cities are opening up to more international visitors, leading to an increase in inbound tourism. In the first half of 2024, China's ports welcomed 14.635 million foreign visitors, a 152.7% YoY increase, gradually recovering to the levels before COVID-19 pandemic. On the platform side, Ctrip's apps ranks high in both downloads and revenue, with a substantial market share.

Ctrip's Downloads Data for Indonesia (Early June 2024) Date Downloads (Times) June 1 10,847 June 2 9,386 June 3 11,101 June 4 11,021 June 5 16,248 June 6 16,993 June 7 19,218 June 8 14,420

Data Source: MoonFox iApp

Data Cycle: June 2024

Taking Ctrip app as an example, it has accumulated nearly 27 million downloads over the past year, with a relatively low market concentration. The Top 3 countries - South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand - contributed 10.6%, 8.8%, and 7.8% of downloads, respectively, correlating with inbound tourist distribution.

In terms of promotion, Ctrip employs a sustained, long-term strategy. While daily new ad content is relatively modest, ongoing promotion using interstitial and reward video ads continues. In June 2024, Ctrip increased its investment in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia, using text & video content in Chinese Traditional to promote quick bookings for traveling in Hong Kong, significantly boosting downloads in Indonesia. Generally speaking, Ctrip has a wide range of advantageous resources, including budget hotels and discounted flights. Instead of focusing solely on refining diverse ad formats, the platform prioritizes multi-channel coverage to achieve higher frequency exposure.

The landscape of the global market is constantly evolving, with trends shifting rapidly, but marketing remains a crucial element that platforms cannot overlook. Significant differences exist across various sectors in terms of promotional materials, advertising methods, and presentation techniques. We believe that, on one hand, performance marketing will continue to be key for platforms to acquire customers in the short term. Targeted advertising that aligns with user attributes and usage habits will more effectively achieve user acquisition and conversion. On the other hand, brand marketing is gradually becoming the preferred choice for leading global platforms. More cost-effective image banners and interstitial ads are expected to regain popularity, with high exposure rates increasingly replacing high conversion rates as the key metric for advertisers to measure the effectiveness of their campaigns.



Our Information:



Website:







Our Information:



Website:



Contact number: 400-888-0936



Contact us:



Name: Felix

Title: Director of Sales, Industry Insight Division

Tel: +86 -13366276383

Email:

[email protected]

Address:

608/F, Tower B, Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District,

Beijing, China



Name:

Janette Zhou

Title: Marketing Manager

Tel: +86-13928239332

Email:

[email protected]

Address:

608/F, Tower B, Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District,

Beijing, China

SOURCE Aurora Mobile Ltd