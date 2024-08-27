Breakfast Food Global Market 2024 To Reach $584.44 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Breakfast Food Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Breakfast Food Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The breakfast food market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $431.68 billion in 2023 to $457.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing production staples such as cereals, eggs, and dairy products, increasing disposable incomes, spread of American-style breakfast, need for quick and convenient breakfast, and increasing working population.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The breakfast food market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $584.44 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing consumer awareness, environmental sustainability, catering to vegan and vegetarian preferences, increasing preferences for ready-to-eat meals, and rise in net sales of breakfast food.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Breakfast Food Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Breakfast Food Market

The rising demand for convenience foods is expected to propel the growth of the breakfast food market going forward. Convenience foods are commercially prepared for easy consumption, often requiring minimal or no preparation. Increasing demand for convenience foods can be attributed to factors such as increased interest in health, increased disposable incomes, and growing demand for ready-to-eat meals. Breakfast foods play a crucial role in the convenience food market by offering quick, easy, and nutritious options that cater to the fast-paced lifestyles of modern consumers.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the breakfast food market include Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Unilever PLC, Starbucks Coffee Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, General Mills Inc., Associated British Foods (ABF) PLC.

Major companies operating in the breakfast food market are developing innovative breakfast options such as millet and jowar-based breakfasts such as munch breakfast cereal to cater to health-conscious consumers seeking nutritious alternatives to traditional breakfast foods. The munch breakfast cereal is an innovation for an optional breakfast option made with millet and jowar along with existing ingredients such as rice and wheat, making it a healthier choice for breakfast.

Segments:

1) By Type: Breakfast Bars, Cereal Meals, Sausages And Salamis, Beverages, Bakery Products, Other Types

2) By Packaging: Films And Wraps, Rigid Boxes, Pouches And Sachets, Bottles And Jars, Trays, Cans

3) By Form: Solid, Liquid

4) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Independent Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the breakfast food market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the breakfast food market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Breakfast Food Market Definition

Breakfast food refers to food and beverages commonly consumed as the first meal of the day, typically eaten in the morning. These foods are often chosen for their convenience, nutritional value, and ability to provide energy to start the day.

Breakfast Food Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Breakfast Food Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on breakfast food market size , breakfast food market drivers and trends, breakfast food market major players, breakfast food competitors' revenues, breakfast food market positioning, and breakfast food market growth across geographies. The breakfast food market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2024



Food Product Machinery Global Market Report 2024



Food And Beverages E-Commerce Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+ +44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.