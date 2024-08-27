(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX, LEXXW) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is announcing receipt of the first results from human pilot study #2, GLP-1-H24-2. According to the announcement, the company's DehydraTECH(R)-processed Rybelsus(R) evidenced a trend toward higher overall absorption under fed conditions compared to Rybelsus(R) that was not processed with DehydraTECH. The DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus(R) evidenced higher semaglutide levels in 17 of the 19 blood draws taken until the 24-hour completion of the study, averaging 18.8% higher semaglutide levels over the course of the study compared to Rybelsus(R) alone. However, the announcement noted that the differences were variable and not significant statistically with such a small sample size.

“Lexaria is delighted that our contracted clinical research organization was able to complete the active phase of the study on schedule,” commented Chris Bunka, CEO of the company.“The results of these study arms have shown that DehydraTECH appears to continue to offer pharmacokinetic improvements even when dosed under fed conditions, reinforcing DehydraTECH's beneficial delivery kinetics.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

DehydraTECH(TM) is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology that improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (“APIs”) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS : The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



