About Patelco Credit Union

Patelco, located in Dublin, CA, is a credit union that is owned by its members and operates as a non-profit organization. It focuses on serving the San Francisco Bay Area and has over $9 billion in assets, making it the 22nd largest credit union in the United States.

What happened

On or about August 14, 2024, Patelco discovered that its computer network had been infiltrated by a ransomware attack. A subsequent investigation found that hackers gained access to Patelco's databases on May 23, 2024, and that customers' personal information, including names, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, dates of birth, and email addresses, were compromised. The breach has impacted approximately 726,000 people.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks, including joining a class action lawsuit.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of Patelco customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the data breach.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.