Nokia Selected By Claro Argentina For 5G Network Deployment

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



to provide equipment from its industry-leading AirScale portfolio, including services.

5G to underpin digital across Argentina supporting vertical sectors, including manufacturing, and oil and gas. Claro Argentina first customer to deploy Nokia's Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) across its entire site footprint.

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia announced on Tuesday, it has signed a comprehensive 5G deal with Claro Argentina (Claro) to deploy 5G infrastructure across the country. The agreement will cover the first phase of 5G implementation in the country, reaching Argentina's largest cities. The deal supports Claro's strategy of digitizing Argentina with reliable, low-latency and ultra-high-speed connectivity for consumers and enterprises. Nokia is the sole supplier and will see its market share increase in the deal.

Nokia will deploy equipment from its industry-leading 5G AirScale portfolio, powered by its energy-efficient ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. This includes base stations, baseband units and its latest generation of Massive MIMO radios, delivering extensive, superior 5G capacity and coverage, as well as enabling easy deployments. 5G technology is set to transform a number of vertical sectors in Argentina including manufacturing, and oil and gas, among others. Nokia will also offer planning, deployment, integration and network optimization services.

Claro will become the first customer in Latin America to deploy Nokia's Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) across its entire footprint. Service providers typically face the challenge of finding additional space on towers and rooftops to add 5G antennas. Nokia's IPAA+ accelerates the deployment of 5G by addressing this practical issue. Its modular design supports a wide range of frequencies, from 700 MHz to 2.6 GHz, and the 3.5 GHz 5G band with a compact antenna solution.

Nokia is a long-standing partner of Claro Argentina and has supported the operator with the deployment of its 2G, 3G, 4G, and now 5G networks.

Julio Carlos Porras, CEO at Claro Argentina, said:“The investment in our 5G network with our partner, Nokia, confirms our technology leadership and commitment to innovation. It will continue to digitize society by bringing high-speed connectivity, increased capacity, and seamless connectivity to densely populated areas supporting citizens and enterprises alike. This will enable unprecedented levels of innovation and efficiency across various sectors, empowering organizations to thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said:“Claro Argentina has big plans for transforming Argentinian society through the deployment of 5G networks, and we are proud to support it as its strategic partner. Our industry-leading 5G portfolio will establish the foundation for digital transformation, opening exciting new opportunities for people and businesses to experience enhanced mobile connectivity.”

The post Nokia selected by Claro Argentina for 5G network deployment appeared first on Caribbean News Global .