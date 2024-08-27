Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market Targets US$ 2,355.9 Million By 2030 Aisin Corporation, Autoease Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hands-Free Power Liftgate Market

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rise in demand for luxury vehicles, integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles, and need to offer improved customer convenience and comfort have boosted the growth of the global Hands-Free Power Liftgate . However, high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanisms over time hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles and technological advancements are expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Technological advancements and increase in development of autonomous vehicles across the globe is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion of the hands-free power liftgate market. However, factors such high initial cost and degradation of sensing mechanism over time hinders the growth of the hands-free power liftgate market.

The key players profiled in this report include

Aisin Corporation

Autoease Technology

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Continental AG

Hi-Lex Corporation

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co.

Johnson Holdings Limited

Magna International Inc.

Stabilus GmbH

Woodbine Manufacturing Co. Inc. (Tommy Gate)

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, owing to high demand for passenger vehicles and need for comfort and luxury to enhance driving experience. The report includes analysis of the commercial vehicles segment.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the hands-free power liftgate market due to the factors such as surge in living standards of middle-class population and increase in sale of luxury cars in the region. Growing penetration of electric vehicles in China is also expected to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to focus on integrating advanced features into vehicles to enhance passenger experience and comfort. However, the OEM segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than 90% of the global hands-free power liftgate market size , due to rise in demand for hands-free power liftgate by consumers for increased comfort.

On the basis of vehicle type, the hands-free power liftgates market share is segmented into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The passenger cars segment has been further divided into SUVs, sedans, and others. In 2020, the passenger cars segment dominated the market. Greater need for passenger comfort, integration of advanced safety & connectivity solutions, and improving living standards, especially in emerging economies, has strengthened the growth of this market.

By region, the market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period, due to rise in sale of luxury vehicles and integration of connectivity and advanced features in vehicles. However, the global hands-free power liftgate market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, and rise in development of autonomous vehicles in the region.

