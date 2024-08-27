Introducing 'Seriously, No BS': A Podcast That Cuts Through The Clutter In Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The world of education is ripe for a revolution, and the new podcast, Seriously, No BS, is here to lead the charge. Hosted by the dynamic duo of Robert "Bob" Davis, a seasoned educational disruptor, and Dr. Elizabeth Taylor, a visionary academic leader, Seriously, No BS promises to challenge the status quo and bring much-needed clarity and insight to the complex world of education.

Launching Wednesday Aug 28, 2024, at 10:00 am, Seriously, No BS is a podcast series that dives deep into the heart of today's most pressing educational issues. From the "School to Prison Pipeline" to integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and VR in the classroom, this podcast tackles topics that matter most to educators, parents, and policymakers alike.

"Our goal is to rethink, reimagine, and renew how we approach education," says Robert Davis, co-host of Seriously, No BS. "We're not afraid to call out the BS in the traditional education system and propose real, actionable solutions."

Each episode of Seriously, No BS is designed to foster a community-focused dialogue, weaving in pre-recorded conversations with diverse stakeholders-parents, teachers, and students-alongside rigorous research and expert opinions. This interactive approach ensures that listeners are not just passive participants but active contributors to the conversation.

"Education needs a shift, and Seriously, No BS is here to drive that change," adds Dr. Elizabeth Taylor. "We are committed to engaging our audience in meaningful conversations that push the boundaries of traditional education and explore new, innovative paradigms."

Listeners can join the conversation by submitting questions and stories before each episode, ensuring that the podcast remains relevant and inclusive.

Seriously, No BS will be available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Follow the journey on social media through Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

For more information, visit and get ready to cut through the clutter in education.

To learn about our sponsor, visit

About the Hosts:

Robert "Bob" Davis is a Behavioral Analysis Specialist with over 20 years of experience working with at-risk youth in correctional education settings. Robert, a former high school district board trustee, is passionate about disrupting traditional educational models to inspire and empower students.

Dr. Elizabeth Taylor is the Founder of Wisdom To Go, a human potential organization. She has an extensive background as a university professor, college dean, and syndicated radio talk show host. She is an award-winning author and a thought leader in global education.

