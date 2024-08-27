W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend
SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W.T.B. financial Corporation announced today that a quarterly cash dividend of $1.85 per Class A and B common share has been declared and will be paid on September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2024. The quarterly dividend rate of $1.85 per common share is the same as the prior dividend rate.
About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: W.T.B. Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region
since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, the bank has $11 billion in assets. Washington Trust Bank currently has over 40 branches
and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs approximately 1,200
people. Details can be found at . The bank is also active on
Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.
