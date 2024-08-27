Kuwait Swimming Team Adds Five More Medals At Arab Aquatics Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's national swimming team secured five medals on Monday, which marks the third day of the Arab Aquatics competition in Cairo, raising Kuwait's medal count to 19.





Abdullah Sultan claimed the silver medal in the 200m backstroke event in the 13-14 age group, finishing with a time of 2:16.63 minutes. Meanwhile, Mohammad Zubaid won the silver medal in the 50m freestyle event in the 15-16 age group, clocking in at 24.37 seconds, according to delegation chief Faisal Abualhassan.





Abualhassan also mentioned that Hassan Zaid earned a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle relay for the 13-14 age group, finishing in 2:23.19 minutes. In the diving competition, Kuwait's Abdulkarim Al-Sebaa and Fadhel Abbas both won bronze medals, while Abbas Qali and Jassem Al-Qallaf secured fourth place in their respective age groups.





The Kuwait swimming team secured a total of 19 medals, including 3 gold, 4 silver, and 12 bronze, with 4 of the bronze medals won by the diving team, Abulhassan added.





The tournament, which concludes tomorrow, features participants from 17 Arab countries, with boys and girls teams competing in the 13 to 18 age group.





Kuwait's swimming team delegation consists of 27 swimmers competing in the 13 to 17 age groups. (end)





hmf







