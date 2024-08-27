(MENAFN- Pressat) Floki Announces Partnership with University of Miami Athletics

Multi-Year Partnership Will Showcase Floki's Valhalla Game Across University of Miami Athletics

Cryptocurrency organization, Floki, has announced a partnership with University of Miami Athletics.

Floki is proud to announce that Valhalla, a groundbreaking MMORPG (Massively Multiplayer Role-Playing Game), will be at the forefront of a high-profile, multi-year partnership with the University of Miami Athletics Department. This groundbreaking partnership will see Floki and Valhalla messaging prominently displayed across University of MiamiAthletics.

“We are very excited for this partnership with Floki” said Hurricane Global Partnerships Senior Vice President Chris Maragno.“They share in our commitment to excellence and our continual efforts to elevate the Miami Hurricanes fan experience, and we look forward to bringing this partnership to life.”



The multi-year agreement will showcase Floki's immersive NFT metaverse game, Valhalla, through unique content and promotions with the Hurricanes, showcased across social, digital and in-venue platforms.

To kickoff this partnership, Floki is donating to Canes Connection, the Official NIL Collective of the Miami Hurricanes, for every field goal made by the Hurricanes during the football season.

ABOUT FLOKI

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world's most known and used cryptocurrency, focusing on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing. Floki currently has over 490,000 holders and a strong brand recognized globally thanks to strategic marketing partnerships. Learn more at floki .

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI ATHLETICS

The University of Miami's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), supports more than 400 student-athletes across 18 sports. Miami has won 21 team national championships and 85 individual national championships in its storied history. UM Athletics is dedicated to developing and supporting its student-athletes in their efforts to achieve personal, academic, and athletic excellence, resulting in the highest standards of achievement. For more information visit .

ABOUT LEGENDS

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree data and analytics fueled service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

ABOUT VALHALLA

Valhalla is a spin on the classic Creature-Collection adventure set in a vibrant, lively, MMORPG open-world inspired by Norse mythology. Players interact with a diverse set of eccentric creatures called Veras, discovering, taming, training and trading them. Alone or as a clan, players partake in a dynamic, player-driven economy to rise in community ranks and achieve tactical supremacy on the hexagonal-grid battlefield. Learn more at valhalla