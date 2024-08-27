EGR Introduces The J Brace Support: Essential Bed Reinforcement For 2024-2025 Ford Ranger And Ranger Raptor Models

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EGR J Brace

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EGR Automotive, a leading of high-quality automotive accessories, is proud to announce the launch of its new "J" Brace Support, designed specifically to provide critical bed reinforcement for the 2024-2025 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor models.With the increasing popularity of retractable truck bed covers, campers, and toppers, the need for bed reinforcement has become a pressing issue for Ford Ranger owners. While the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor has some built-in reinforcements, the standard Ranger models do not, making them susceptible to bed damage when carrying heavy loads over 88 pounds on the bed rails.EGR's "J" Brace Support addresses this issue head-on while giving owners the ability to install the EGR RollTrac retractable tonneau cover. The brace is constructed from high-strength steel and engineered to handle the additional stress that comes with offroad adventures and heavy-duty use while carrying aftermarket accessories on the truck bed. Whether you're equipping your Ranger with a bed cover or a bed rack, the "J" Brace ensures your truck bed remains intact and reliable, even under the most demanding conditions.Key Features of the EGR "J" Brace Support:Custom Fitment: Specifically designed to fit 2024-2025 Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor models.Exceptional Durability: Crafted from premium steel, providing the strength needed to support heavy loads.User-Friendly Installation: Easy to install with basic automotive tools, making it accessible to a wide range of users.Affordable Protection: Priced competitively compared to other options on the market, offering an economical solution for enhancing your truck's durability.EGR's commitment to quality and innovation is reflected in the rigorous testing the "J" Brace Support has undergone. In real-world conditions, the "J" Brace has proven its ability to maintain the structural integrity of the truck bed, even when subjected to harsh terrains and heavy loads.Availability: The EGR "J" Brace Support is available now through authorized dealers and online. For more information, visit EGR's official website.For more information on EGR USA, visit or call 800.757.7075. To learn moreAbout EGR GroupFounded in 1973, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision engineered solutions marketed through two Strategic Divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products. Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR USADirector of Marketing503.206.1917...

Justin MacLauchlan

EGR USA

+15419416127 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.