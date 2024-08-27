Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Announces Master Development Program And Maximum Tariffs For Its Mexican Airports For The 2025-2029 Period

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or“GAP”) that it has concluded the ordinary review process for the Master Development Program (“MDP”) and Maximum Tariffs for its airports in Mexico, approved by the of Infrastructure, Communications and (Secretaría de Infraestructura, Comunicaciones y Transportes“SICT”), through the Civil Agency (Agencia Federal de Aviación Civil“AFAC”) for the 2025-2029 period.

The maximum tariffs per workload unit for each airport were determined by the AFAC, based on projections for traffic, operating costs, and capital investments included in the Master Development Program, as well as the Reference Values and discount rate, following the parameters established in Annex 7 of the Concession Agreements, that contain the Rules for Tariff Regulation in force since October 19, 2023. The applicable maximum tariffs per workload unit for each airport were the following:

Airport 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Guadalajara 349.44 346.65 343.87 341.12 338.39 Tijuana 266.45 264.31 262.20 260.10 258.02 Los Cabos 524.20 520.01 515.85 511.72 507.63 Puerto Vallarta 522.06 517.88 513.74 509.63 505.55 Guanajuato 349.61 346.82 344.04 341.29 338.56 Mexicali 252.45 250.43 248.43 246.44 244.47 La Paz 287.13 284.83 282.55 280.29 278.05 Morelia 412.49 409.19 405.92 402.67 399.45 Hermosillo 261.29 259.20 257.13 255.07 253.03 Aguascalientes 270.36 268.20 266.05 263.93 261.81 Los Mochis 296.10 293.73 291.38 289.05 286.74 Manzanillo 357.18 354.32 351.49 348.67 345.88

Figures are expressed in pesos as of December 31, 2023.

The tariffs were adjusted by an annual efficiency factor of 0.8% and are expressed in Mexican pesos as of December 31, 2023, following the document received from the Authority, they will be updated per the National Producer Price Index (NPPI), excluding petroleum.

Committed investments, in accordance with the Master Development Programs approved by the authorities, are expressed in thousands of pesos with acquisition power as of December 31, 2022. As such, these will be updated per the National Producer Price Index (NPPI), construction sector, upon execution:

Airport 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 TOTAL Guadalajara 7,601,906 4,211,520 4,052,576 1,152,143 1,866,324 18,884,469 Tijuana 1,319,298 1,513,110 1,737,794 1,869,573 1,530,802 7,970,578 Los Cabos 392,758 641,898 1,385,112 1,503,495 1,690,881 5,614,145 Puerto Vallarta 361,826 125,201 464,056 724,774 1,241,881 2,917,739 Guanajuato 614,078 263,857 444,215 353,710 683,852 2,359,711 Mexicali 236,434 264,840 213,180 263,753 339,901 1,318,108 La Paz 34,599 48,885 117,597 178,867 483,348 863,296 Morelia 36,598 84,913 130,706 181,495 418,526 852,239 Hermosillo 87,518 21,217 102,148 252,670 388,066 851,620 Aguascalientes 43,264 39,150 76,915 156,982 360,532 676,843 Los Mochis 188,421 53,522 42,235 108,879 94,014 487,072 Manzanillo 29,970 92,704 21,559 105,752 139,155 389,139 TOTAL 10,946,670 7,360,817 8,788,093 6,852,096 9,237,283 43,184,959

Figures are expressed in thousands of pesos as of December 31, 2022.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico's Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali, and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP's shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol“GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the Norman Manley International Airport operation in Kingston, Jamaica, and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts and are based on management's current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. The words“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations, and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity, or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends, or results will occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and Article 42 of the“Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a“whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party responsible for collecting these complaints, is 800 04 ETICA (38422) or WhatsApp +52 55 6538 5504. The website is or by email at ... . GAP's Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

Alejandra Soto, Investor Relations and Social Responsibility Officer ... Gisela Murillo, Investor Relations .../+52 33 3880 1100 ext. 20294