SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates SPR, IP, SHCR On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, (NYSE: SPR )'s

sale to The Company.

If you are a Spirit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP )'s

merger with DS Smith Plc. Per the terms of the proposed transaction, International Paper will issue 0.1285 shares for each DS Smith share, resulting in International Paper shareholders owning approximately 66.3% of the combined company. If you are an International Paper shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR )'s

sale to an affiliate of Altaris, LLC for $1.43 in cash per share.

If you are a Sharecare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected]

or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]



SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP