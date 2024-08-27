Chumnan Jim Sangsvang '26 Earns Obama Voyager Scholarship

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Claremont McKenna College scholar plans to study how the tango and can be used as a unity tool

CLAREMONT, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chumnan Jim

Sangsvang '26 has been awarded the coveted Obama-Chesky Scholarship for Public Service, known as the Voyager Scholarship.

Created by former U.S. President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, in partnership with Brian Chesky, Airbnb co-founder and CEO, the scholarship honors emerging leaders and their dedication to public service and a more inclusive democracy.

Sangsvang, of Burleson, Texas, is the third Claremont McKenna College student to earn the award. Last year, Ivanna Morales Mercado '25 received a 2023-2025 Voyager Scholarship, following Michael Gadinis '24, who was named to the inaugural 2022-2024 cohort.

With this award, Sangsvang, an International Relations major, plans to explore the importance of music in cultural diplomacy, and how music affects society and political change.

"I want to study the societal effects of tango within Argentina and Uruguay," said Sangsvang, adding that he plans to identify contributions of African and Indigenous music styles and how their musical influences reflect rising trends in political activism with music being used as a tool of liberation, unity, and cooperation.

"Music can be a conduit for unity," said Sangsvang, who plays the clarinet and viola and is a member of the Claremont Concert Orchestra. "I intend to research how this soft power can be used for diplomacy. Diplomacy does not have to be political; you can leverage it through art, music, and of course, the Olympics."

During the two-year scholarship program, Sangsvang plans to spend time in Argentina and Uruguay and connect with experts in ethnomusicology. He also hopes to explore local tango orchestras and join them in practices, all in an effort to absorb the meaning that the musicians make of tango and how it builds pride and purpose among their communities.

"By using tango, a dance often shunned by the wealthy, white populations of these countries, I seek to draw comparisons to the styles of mariachi, hip hop, and jazz, which share many similarities in historical, societal, and musical respects," he said.

Following his Voyager experience, Sangsvang hopes to enter the U.S. Foreign Service, with a focus on cultural and educational programs. His current studies in both the political and arts arenas will help immensely.

"Coming from a background in the arts, in tandem with international relations, would allow me to engage in public outreach and better educate others about the United States, and promote cultural events and educational opportunities with an emphasis on the arts."

The Voyager Scholarship's benefits include up to $50,000 in financial aid, a $10,000 stipend and free Airbnb housing for summer travel, participation in an annual summit, and invitations to an ongoing speaker series, providing access to a network of public service leaders.

"This honor means a great deal to me, personally," explained Sangsvang. "In addition to the monetary support, this scholarship will also open up incredible networking opportunities with fellow Voyagers, mentors, and public service professionals who have hands-on experience."

Sangsvang's selection is a testament to his embodiment of Claremont McKenna's mission to prepare students for thoughtful and productive lives and responsible leadership in business, government, and the professions.

"From our very first meeting together, it was apparent that Jim's dedication to public service drives him both personally and professionally," said Yi Shun Lai '96, Claremont McKenna College Interim Assistant Director of Fellowships Advising. "But it's his creativity that really makes him shine, and I'm so pleased that the Voyager scholarship has recognized his potential. Claremont McKenna has put forward a Voyager every year the award has existed, and each one of them has demonstrated the remarkable breadth of our student body."

