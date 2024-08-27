WFG CHAIRMAN & FOUNDER PATRICK F. STONE & ECONOMIST BILL CONERLY, Ph.D. HOST Q3 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK WEBINAR SEPTEMBER 10TH

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join WFG Chairman & Founder Patrick F. Stone and economist Bill Conerly on September 10th for WFG's Q3 Economic Outlook Webinar.

The third quarterly installment of Williston Group's popular "Quarterly Economic Outlook" webinar takes place September 10th at 1 pm ET/10 am PT.

- WFG Chairman & Founder Patrick F. StoneIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Q3 installment of Williston Financial Group 's Quarterly Economic Outlook, an informative and influential webinar featuring Williston Financial Group Chairman & Founder Patrick F. Stone and Economist and Forbes contributor Bill Conerly, Ph.D., will take place on Tuesday, September 10th at 1 pm ET.During the live session, Stone and Conerly will provide valuable insights and analysis on the current state of the economy and its impact on the housing market, delve into the latest economic data and trends, and offer predictions for the balance of 2024 and beyond.“With the Fed poised to ease,” Dr. Conerly said,“we'll look at how much the real estate industry will benefit, and how fast.”Participation in WFG's Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar is open to all, but reservations are required. Sign up here . The hour-long webinar includes commentary from both Stone and Conerly and a Q&A session. Questions may be submitted at registration or by emailing ... prior to Friday, September 6th.During WFG's Q2 Economic Outlook webinar, Stone and Dr. Conerly shared insights with more than 1,000 participants regarding the U.S. and global economies, as well as the real estate markets. The Q&A session explored various economic topics, with both leaders emphasizing the need for awareness and preparedness in navigating the evolving landscape. To view a recording of the Q2 2024 webinar, the transcript, or talking points, click here ."Since we launched our Quarterly Economic Outlook webinar series four years ago, our mission has been to foster meaningful connections with title and settlement services professionals, delivering insights that drive success,” Stone said.“As we approach our third installment on September 10th, we are excited to share invaluable insights on the economy and housing market trends, empowering our attendees to make informed decisions and seize opportunities for the future."Stone's lengthy career in real estate and related services includes C-level positions with three public companies and serving as a director on two Fortune 500 boards. His senior executive management positions include nine years as president and COO of the nation's largest title insurance company, chairman and co-CEO of a software company, and CEO of a real estate data and information company. Stone also served as vice-chairman of Metrocities Mortgage, a 2005 top-20 mortgage lender, and as chairman of The Stone Group, an Austin, Texas-based tenant-represented brokerage company. In 2013, Inman News named him one of the year's "100 Most Influential People in Real Estate” and as one of the“Top 101 Real Estate Industry Doers” in 2015 and again in 2021. Other accolades include receiving HousingWire's coveted“Vanguard Award” in 2019 and again in 2021, Progress in Lending's“Lending Luminary Award” in 2019, 2020, 2023 and 2024, Inman's“Best of Finance” award in 2023 and 2024, and October Research's annual“Leadership Award” in 2020.Conerly has a Ph.D. in economics from Duke University and more than 30 years of experience helping companies adapt to changing economic conditions. He was formerly Senior Vice President at a major bank and held positions in economics and corporate planning at two Fortune 500 corporations. He is also an online contributor to Forbes, chairman of the board of Cascade Policy Institute, and the author of The Flexible Stance: Thriving in a Boom/Bust Economy (2016) and Businomics (2007), a book about economics for business leaders.Registration link:#/registrationAbout Williston Financial Group (WFG)WFG is the parent company of WFG National Title Insurance Company, a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. One of just six national title underwriters, WFG strives to improve the real estate process through the creation and delivery of comprehensive, innovative services and technology solutions that empower and increase transaction transparency for the title agents, real estate professionals, lenders, and consumers it serves. The company enjoys a Financial Stability Rating of A' (A prime), as assigned by Demotech, Inc. For more information, visit .

