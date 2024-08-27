Diamond Certified Resource Launches Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) American Ratings Corporation gives quality-seeking consumers the latest news about Diamond Certified companies, including new ratings, new articles, new photos, new staff updates, new events, new awards, new services and more.

Petaluma, CA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, today announced the launch of their Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES. This newest addition to their deeply researched company reports combines with their clever consumer guides to make people experts at choosing local companies.

Diamond Certified Resource Helps Shoppers Find Local Companies Rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise®

“It's for those who love quality local companies!” declares a smiling Greg Louie, founder and CEO of the 22-year-old, San Francisco Bay Area-based company.“We make you an expert at choosing local companies through the Diamond Certified Resource website . Here we present deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give you the best companies and the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.”

Here's what you'll discover at diamondcertified.org :

They rate companies by surveying only verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise in these ratings earn the prestigious Diamond Certified. Then they go further and spend dozens of hours to create a deeply researched yet easy-to-use company report on each top rated Diamond Certified company.

Diamond Certified Company Reports

These deeply researched company reports have everything one needs to choose a local company with confidence. Each includes quality ratings and scoring, verbatim customer survey responses, a profile video, a company story video, a capabilities table, a photo gallery, researched articles, unique expert contributions from the company's owner, and more.

Diamond Certified Ratings Dashboard

Placed at the top of each qualified company's report, this dashboard includes the Big 4 Diamond Certified Rating Charts: Customer Satisfaction, Customer Loyalty, Helpful Expertise and Company Credentials. Attached to the bottom are in-depth, verbatim survey responses from only verified customers.

The Unique Diamond Certified Rating Process

The Diamond Certified 12-step rating process is highly accurate and based on real data. Only companies that score Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise earn Diamond Certified. What really separates Diamond Certified ratings from the star score averages at review sites is that a large, random sample of each company's customers are surveyed by phone to get the most accurate ratings and verify only real customers are responding. By surveying from a company's entire customer base, each company's research results truly represent its customer satisfaction level. Most companies can't pass the rating.



Each Company is Backed by the Diamond Certified Performance Guarantee

Only top rated local companies earn Diamond Certified and each is then backed by the Diamond Certified Performance Guarntee worth up to $1,000 per transaction, with the guarantee doubled to $2,000 for Diamond Certified Preferred Members (join the always free membership here) .

Diamond Certified Resource Guides

Consumers want to know which companies are quality and how to best work with the company they choose to get a good outcome. Diamond Certified Resource Guides cover dozens of industries in the Auto, Home, Health and Personal service categories, and each contains 16 key articles to guide them through their“Before, During and After the Job” journey.

Here are the newly released Diamond Certified Company Report SUMMARY UPDATES.

About American Ratings Corporation

American Ratings Corporation (ARC), the creator of Diamond Certified Resource, the source for consumers who love quality local companies, rates local companies by surveying only their verified real customers to produce the country's most accurate ratings of local companies. It also creates deeply researched company reports and consumer guides that give consumers the best companies plus the best advice for choosing a local Auto, Home, Health or Personal service type of company.

Only companies rated Highest in Quality and Helpful Expertise® earn Diamond Certified and are backed by their Performance Guarantee. All their deeply researched reports and guides are available for free at They also produce an annual, full-color, printed Diamond Certified Directory with 840,000 copies published in 9 geographic zones in the Greater San Francisco Bay Area. Each April, these are mailed for free to their 182,000 Diamond Certified Preferred Members and selected homeowners and companies.

