No Label Brewing Co. Gears Up For Labor Day Weekend With Oktoberfest 2024 Release And Special Beer Preview

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- No Label Brewing Co. is excited to kick off Labor Day weekend with the much-anticipated release of our Oktoberfest 2024 beer, along with a special sneak preview of the returning favorite, Murkey Myers DDH DIPA. Join us from Friday, August 30th, to Monday, September 2nd, for an unforgettable celebration featuring special beer releases, live music, and delicious food.Oktoberfest 2024 ReleaseOur Labor Day weekend festivities will be headlined by the official release of Oktoberfest 2024 on Friday, August 30th. This marks the beginning of the buildup to our actual Oktoberfest bash on September 27th. Last year's Oktoberfest received an impressive score of 91/100 in Craft Beer and Brewing's Best of Issue , with the review praising its“light mango and tangerine aroma, hints of white pepper and dill, and a subtle malt flavor reminiscent of fresh-baked bread.” This year's Oktoberfest continues the tradition, offering a rich, malty profile and a crisp finish that's perfect for toasting the end of summer.Tom Paynter, Marketing Director at No Label Brewing Co., shared his excitement: "Oktoberfest is one of our favorite beers to release each year. It's a beer that brings people together, and we can't wait for our community to enjoy it as we gear up for our big Oktoberfest bash in September."Special Sneak Preview: Murkey Myers DDH DIPAAs a special treat for our fans, we're offering a sneak preview of the returning favorite Murkey Myers DDH DIPA throughout Labor Day weekend. This fan-favorite double dry-hopped IPA, known for its bold, juicy flavors, will have its official release later in September."Our team is thrilled to bring back Murkey Myers DDH DIPA, a beer that has become a favorite among our community," said Paynter. "This weekend's preview is just a taste of what's to come when we officially release it later in September, followed by the Month of Murkey in October, a 10+ brewery collaboration event."Weekend LineupThe celebration kicks off on Friday at 12 PM, with the taproom open until midnight. Enjoy a variety of eats from TX Birria Boyz, Divine Dogs, and This Bird's Cooked, along with live music from 50 Shades starting at 7 PM. Both Oktoberfest 2024 and Murkey Myers DDH DIPA will be available all day.On Saturday, we're keeping the momentum going from 12 PM to 12 AM with a stellar lineup of food trucks including Lone Star Pizza, TX Birria Boyz, Divine Dogs, and Chamos. The HH Market will also be on-site with 30 vendors from 4 PM to 9 PM, offering unique goods and local crafts. Live music by Examiners kicks off at 7 PM.Sunday's festivities begin at 12 PM and run until 10 PM. We're offering Draft Day Specials with $18 pitchers of Gilley's, El Hefe, Hard Hats, and 281, alongside a special $12 M Burger TX Combo. Plus, get $2 off pizza, pasta, and wings from Saucy on the Fly.Finally, wrap up your long weekend on Labor Day Monday with taps opening at noon. Enjoy flavors from the Tasty Caribbean food truck as you savor the last sips of the Murkey Myers DDH DIPA, available throughout the day.About No Label Brewing Co.Founded in 2010 in Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing Co. is a best friends owned craft brewery known for its diverse lineup of beers and its welcoming taproom experience. With a commitment to quality and community, No Label has become a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike.For more information, please visit No Label Brewing Co. or follow us on social media.

