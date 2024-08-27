MARPAI ANNOUNCES NEW OFF CYCLE CLIENT CONTRACT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company continues to grow with new business leveraging regional success in the southeast

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marpai,

Inc. ("Marpai" or the "Company") (OTCQX: MRAI ),

a company, operates as a national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) through its subsidiaries. We're transforming the $22 billion TPA by offering affordable, intelligent, healthcare solutions to self-funded employer plans. The Company announced that it has closed a new contract with a client which is set to begin on September 1st.

Marpai once again is strengthening its client base in the southeast this time with a partner based in Florida, bringing nearly 1,500 employee lives with an innovative self-funding solution offering the ease of level funding.

John Powers, Marpai President commented, "The vast majority of new clients come on January 1st, so it's always nice to pick up a new client "off-cycle". Our sales team continues to gain momentum by offering our Marpai Saves program driving value-oriented solutions with top notch customer service. It's also been a big plus with our focus on businesses based in the southeastern United States that are looking to save money but not quality. We have definitely hit the radar of numerous self-funded employers and the brokers that represent them."

About Marpai, Inc.

Marpai, Inc. (OTCQX: MRAI ) is a technology platform company which operates subsidiaries that provide TPA and value-oriented health plan services

to employers that directly pay for employee health benefits. Primarily competing in the $22 billion TPA sector serving self-funded employer health plans representing over $1 trillion in annual claims. Through its Marpai Saves initiative, the Company works to deliver the healthiest member population for the health plan budget. Operating nationwide, Marpai offers access to leading provider networks including Aetna and Cigna and all TPA services. For more information, visit

, the content of which is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Investors are invited to visit . Investor Relations contact: Steve Johnson [email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could", "will", "potential", "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. For example, the Company is using forward looking statements when it discusses new business and future opportunities. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Marpai's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Marpai's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Marpai does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

More detailed information about Marpai and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Marpai's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at

.

SOURCE Marpai