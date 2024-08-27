HIP Video Promo Presents: Davie Simmons Drops All New Music Video Traffic Disruptor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Seasoned Davie Simmons is thinking outside the box in his all-new single and "Traffic Disruptor"

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Davie Simmons, a seasoned musician and prolific songwriter, first picked up the drums in 1966, igniting a lifelong passion for music. During high school, he played in a called The Intervals and paired up with former bandmates Andy Camp and Esa Lehti for the song“Angel Music Lover”, capturing the era's spirit. Though life took him on a different path-getting married, raising a family, and even working as a Star Wars programmer in the 1980s-music remained a constant companion.

Despite the demands of life, his love for music never wavered. Since 1992, Davie has dedicated time to his writing every single day, creating a vast and interconnected catalog of songs. His dedication to his craft has made him a unique voice in the music world, weaving together decades of experience, emotion, and storytelling into every composition. Today, Davie continues to push the boundaries of his creativity, connecting with listeners through music that resonates with authenticity and passion.

In the“Traffic Disruptor” music video, Davie Simmons steps into the bold and eccentric role of DISRUPTOR, a comic book-inspired character that perfectly captures his unique personality. The video unveils Davie's flair for creativity and his fearless approach to being unapologetically himself. DISRUPTOR, a character who wields power through a machine fueled by a mystical Golden Egg, reflects Davie's ability to think outside the box and embrace the unexpected. This Egg draws energy from everyone and with the help of a trance and a remote powered by a tiny golden egg implanted in the fourth index finger of his right hand, DISRUPTOR can control those around him.

