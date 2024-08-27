Parker Scheduled To Present At The Jefferies Industrials Conference On September 5 At 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CLEVELAND, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Jefferies Industrials in New York City on September 5, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Parker's scheduled presenter is Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Parker's investor website at investors.parker.com and will be archived on the site.

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 68 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at or @parkerhannifin.

