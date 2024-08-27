Lina Rugova, Of Emerge And Rise Among 34 Changemakers Selected In Memphis And San Antonio To Join The Change Collective

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lina RugovaSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, the Change Collective announced their 2024 Fall Cohort of changemakers in Memphis, Tennessee and San Antonio, Texas. Created to connect, elevate, and train local leaders across the country, the Change Collective is gradually expanding its reach in cities all over the nation.Lina Rugova is thrilled to bring her Civic Action Plan to life in San Antonio, TX through her involvement in the network. Lina aims to further economic development and entrepreneurship through the Change Collective by connecting communities, building support systems for women entrepreneurs, developing digital literacy courses, and exploring new investment models for local businesses to inspire the next generation of business leaders.This year's Cohort are a diverse and dynamic group of rising leaders all dedicated to making an impact in their communities. Lina Rugova is an accomplished business consultant with over 15 years of experience in strategic and business planning, digital transformation, and brand development.She is the founder of Emerge and Rise , a nonprofit venture development organization dedicated to supporting underserved emerging entrepreneurs and small business owners, and serves as a faculty instructor at Palo Alto College in the Business Management Department.The Change Collective's vision is to reinvent civic life for the 21st century by investing in and supporting the next generation of emerging leaders like Lina who are bridging divides and driving change in their communities. Members of the Change Collective will have access to training opportunities, leadership development and a wide network of mentors.On September 4, the latest Fall 2024 Cohort Members and the Winter 2024 Cohort from Detroit, Chicago, and Jackson will all gather in Jackson, Mississippi for a National Change Lab. This convening will feature over 100 emerging leaders across five cities along with a keynote conversation, breakout sessions and intentional engagement opportunities with the Change Collective's partners, stakeholders and supporters.“Being part of the Change Collective is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with like-minded leaders dedicated to driving meaningful change in San Antonio and beyond,” said Lina G. Rugova, President of Emerge and Rise, Inc. in response to today's announcement of the latest Member Cohort.“I'm most excited about leveraging this experience to strengthen support systems for women entrepreneurs and to develop innovative solutions that will uplift our local communities.”Learn more about the stories and work of all 34 Cohort Members here. Members of the media interested in speaking with Lina Rugova should reach out to ....###ABOUT Emerge and Rise:Emerge and Rise is a San Antonio-based venture development organization dedicated to empowering underserved entrepreneurs and small business owners. By providing resources, mentorship, and a supportive community, Emerge and Rise helps individuals overcome barriers and achieve sustainable growth. The organization is committed to fostering innovation, promoting economic development, and building a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through targeted programs and initiatives, Emerge and Rise aims to create lasting impact and drive positive change within the local and broader communities. Emerge and Rise, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.ABOUT the Change Collective:The Change Collective is a dynamic leadership community created to train, connect and elevate local changemakers in communities across the country. The Change Collective develops local leaders, helping them bring people together, bridge divides, and solve problems at the community level. Local cohorts are composed of leaders representing a range of identities, backgrounds, vocations, and ideologies. Members of the Change Collective have access to training opportunities, leadership development, and a wide network of mentors both locally and nationally. The Change Collective is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

