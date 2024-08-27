Alpert Jewish Family Service And Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service Announce New Boards Of Directors Members

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marc Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFSBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) and Melvin J. & Clare Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service (Levine JRFS) today announced five new members to the organizations' 2024-2025 Boards of Directors.Alpert JFS is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit delivers high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Levine JRFS provides a continuum of cutting-edge residential services for adults struggling with mental illness as well as those who are learning and/or developmentally disabled. The goal is to optimize residents' potential, enabling them to lead fulfilling lives in a less restrictive environment.The new members joining the Alpert JFS Board of Directors are Scott Glassman, Emily Grabelsky, Mindy Steiner Nichols, and Barbara Shear. Ellen Forrest is joining the Levine JFRS Board of Directors.“We are thrilled to welcome Scott, Emily, Mindy, Barbara, and Ellen to our Alpert JFS and Levine JRFS Boards,” said Marc D. Hopin, CEO of Alpert JFS.“Their exceptional leadership and vision come at a pivotal moment as we celebrate our 50th anniversary and look ahead to the future. With their guidance, we are poised to expand our impact and continue building a legacy of support, care, and service for generations to come.”About Alpert JFSFounded in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of over 100 skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to over 12,000 people each year, from Boynton Beach to Vero Beach. Alpert JFS was named 2023 Hats Off Nonprofit of the Year (Large Category) by Nonprofits First®. For the last 50 years, Alpert JFS has worked to ensure the well-being of individuals and families, the independence of older adults, and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, visit or phone 561-684-1991.

