Marriott International, Inc.'s (Nasdaq: MAR ) President and Chief Executive Officer Anthony Capuano will speak at the 2024 of America Gaming and Lodging Conference, to be held on Thursday, September 5. Mr.

Capuano's remarks will be at approximately 9:20 a.m., Eastern Time, and will be webcast live.

To access the webcast, please go to , and then click on the to the "Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference" under "Events and Presentations."

Marriott International President and CEO to Speak at Bank of America Gaming and Lodging Conference

The webcast will be available until November 5, 2024, at the same site.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR ) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of approximately 9,000 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program.

