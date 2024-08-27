Envista Announces Participation In Baird's 2024 Global Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BREA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST ) ("Envista") today announced that the company will participate in the Baird 2024 Global Healthcare on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 from 10:50 – 11:20 am ET at the InterContinental New York Barclay. There will be no recording available for this event.

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide array of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit .

