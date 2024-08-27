Match Group To Present At The Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) announced today that Gary Swidler, President and CFO of Match Group, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + technology conference on Tuesday, September 10th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available at .
About Match Group
Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, PairsTM, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.
