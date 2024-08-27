EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference
HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) (EOG ) is scheduled to present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power conference at 2:35 p.m. Central time (3:35 p.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, September 3. Jeffrey R. Leitzell, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations
page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .
|
Investor Contacts
|
|
Pearce Hammond
|
713-571-4684
|
Neel Panchal
|
713-571-4884
|
Shelby O'Connor
|
713-571-4560
|
|
|
Media Contact
|
|
Kimberly Ehmer
|
713-571-4676
