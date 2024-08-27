Dr. Justin Leath Invites Milford Area Residents To Experience Modern, Patient-Centered Dentistry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Milford & Associates

Milford Dental & Associates Offers Comprehensive Services and a New Wellness Plan, Promising a Fresh Approach to Local Dental Care

- Dr. Justin Leath, Milford Dental & AssociatesHIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Milford Dental & Associates is excited to announce a new chapter of compassionate, patient-centered dental care under the leadership of Dr. Justin Leath. Located in the heart of Highland Charter Township, the practice is eager to reintroduce itself to the community with a fresh approach and a renewed commitment to improving the health and smiles of local residents.Dr. Justin Leath, a seasoned dentist dedicated to providing personalized care, is excited to establish a new standard of dental care for Milford and the surrounding areas with his compassionate approach, state-of-the-art technology, and a dedication to creating a welcoming environment for all patients.In addition to its wide array of dental services, Milford Dental & Associates is proud to introduce its innovative Wellness Plan. This membership-style program is designed to make routine dental care more accessible and affordable, ensuring that every patient can maintain optimal oral health without the burden of high costs.“Our Wellness Plan is such an excellent option for those who might not have dental insurance, but still want to prioritize the health and aesthetics of their mouth,” says Dr. Leath.“It's all about providing our neighbors with peace of mind knowing that we can take care of their smiles the way they deserve without additional stress.”Dr. Leath's vision for Milford Dental & Associates is simple: to be the dental practice of choice for families and individuals in Milford and the surrounding areas who value exceptional care and a personal touch. The practice's comfortable environment coupled with a team that genuinely cares about each patient's journey, is what sets Milford Dental & Associates apart.“We are not just here to fix teeth; we're here to make a difference in people's lives,” Dr. Leath says.“I'm excited to meet more of our community members and show them that they can trust our team with their dental care.”Milford Dental & Associates invites everyone in the area to visit the practice, meet Dr. Leath and his team, and experience the Milford Dental & Associates difference. For more information about Milford Dental & Associates , please visit .About Milford Dental & AssociatesLed by Dr. Justin Leath, Milford Dental & Associates is dedicated to providing top-quality dental care in Highland Charter Township, Michigan. The practice offers a full range of services, including preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, all delivered with a patient-first approach. Committed to creating lasting relationships and positive experiences, Milford Dental & Associates is the trusted partner in oral health for the local community. For more information, call 248-685-0941, or visit .

Dr. Justin Leath

Milford Dental & Associates

+1 248-685-0941

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.