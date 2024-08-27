Life Time To Expand In Austin, Texas With Luxurious South Lamar Athletic Country Club Mid-2025 Opening Expected

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New athletic country club will be company's fifth location in Austin and 34th in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Life Time

(NYSE: LTH ) today announced plans to bring a new athletic country club to the vibrant South Lamar neighborhood of Austin, Texas as part of the dynamic four-acre mixed-use development - The Bouldin . A mid- to late-2025 opening is anticipated for this luxurious Life Time location.

The 57,700-square-foot Life Time club will occupy the first two floors of the four-story building. Highlights include recovery and rejuvenation spaces, a full bar and social lounge, best-in-class small and large group training programs, a coworking space and a co-ed bath house with hot tubs, cold plunges, sauna and steam rooms.

"Since entering the Austin market in 2005, Life Time has consistently seen incredible demand for our comprehensive wellness offerings," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations, and Chief of Property Development. "This location is more than just a club. It's a true healthy way of life destination and will fit in perfectly into the growing community and Seamless Capital's vision for The Bouldin development."

The first floor will be home to Life Time's spacious training and cardio floor with small group training programs and numerous strength training and cardio equipment. The second floor will feature its LifeCafe restaurant with outdoor dining, Kids Academy for its youngest members, studios for group classes and the elevated bath house space providing panoramic views of West Bouldin Creek and Downtown Austin. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the club will provide an abundance of natural light for members.

The Bouldin project will include more than 300 Class A multi-family units, two restaurants (Postino and Paperboy ), a four-story retail and office building and two levels of underground parking, providing convenience for Life Time members and residents alike.

Construction of Life Time Austin South Lamar is set to begin later this year.

The first Life Time club in Austin, Life Time Austin North, opened in 2005. Since then, the company has opened additional locations in South Austin, downtown Austin and the Austin Arboretum. The company operates more than 30 athletic country clubs across the state of Texas in the Austin, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and San Antonio markets.

