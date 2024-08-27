عربي


Oculis Publishes Consolidated Q2 Financial Statements And MD&A


8/27/2024 4:16:07 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ZUG, Switzerland, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the Company's press release published earlier today, the Q2 Consolidated financial Statements and the MD&A, which have now been filed with the SEC on form 6-K, are attached.

Attachments

  • Oculis Q2 Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
  • Oculis Q2 MD&A

MENAFN27082024004107003653ID1108607831


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

