Neuropace Announces Participation At Two Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

Lake Street Big8 Best Ideas Growth - NeuroPace management will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lake Street Big8 Best Ideas Growth Conference on Thursday, September 12th in New York.

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference - NeuroPace will present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, which takes place September 17th-19th, in New York. Joel Becker, Chief Executive Officer, and Rebecca Kuhn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat discussion on Wednesday, September 18th at 11:30am ET, and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The fireside chat will be accessible via a live webcast here and a replay will be available on the Events section of NeuroPace's Investor website at .



About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

