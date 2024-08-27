Ambarella, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results



Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $63.7 million, up 3% from $62.1 million in the same period in fiscal 2024. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, revenue was $118.2 million, down 5% from $124.3 million for the six months ended July 31, 2023.

Gross margin under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 60.8%, compared with 61.9% for the same period in fiscal 2024. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, GAAP gross margin was 60.8%, compared with 61.1% for the six months ended July 31, 2023. GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $34.9 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.85, compared with GAAP net loss of $31.2 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.79, for the same period in fiscal 2024. GAAP net loss for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was $72.8 million or loss per diluted ordinary share of $1.78. This compares with GAAP net loss of $67.1 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $1.70, for the six months ended July 31, 2023.



Financial results on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 are as follows:



Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 63.3%, compared with 64.6% for the same period in fiscal 2024. For the six months ended July 31, 2024, non-GAAP gross margin was 63.3%, compared with 63.8% for the six months ended July 31, 2023. Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $5.5 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.13. This compares with non-GAAP net loss of $6.0 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.15, for the same period in fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP net loss for the six months ended July 31, 2024 was $16.0 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.39. This compares with non-GAAP net loss of $12.1 million, or loss per diluted ordinary share of $0.31, for the six months ended July 31, 2023.

Based on information available as of today, Ambarella is offering the following guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, ending October 31, 2024:



Revenue is expected to be between $77.0 million and $81.0 million.

Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 62.5% and 64.0%. Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $49.0 million and $51.0 million.



Ambarella reports gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share in accordance with GAAP and, additionally, on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial information excludes the impact of stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs adjusted for the associated tax impact, which includes the effect of any benefits or shortfalls recognized. Non-GAAP financial information also excludes the impact of the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. A reconciliation of the GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss) and earnings (losses) per share for the periods presented, as well as a description of the items excluded from the non-GAAP calculations, is included in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities on hand at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $219.8 million, compared with $203.3 million at the end of the prior quarter and $216.5 million at the end of the same quarter a year ago.

“In our second quarter, we achieved record revenue for our edge AI inference products, and we are anticipating double-digit sequential growth in our total revenue for the third quarter,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO.“Company specific drivers are more than offsetting the mixed global economic environment. We are now realizing initial revenue ramps from certain IoT and Automotive customers, especially from our new products. We are increasingly optimistic that over the long-run our new products have positioned us to scale our current computer vision business into more advanced AI networks, including vision-language models and GenAI, where rising edge compute needs can drive revenue growth in the years to come.”

Ambarella plans to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today with Fermi Wang, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Young, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 results. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on Ambarella's website at for up to 30 days after the call.

Ambarella's products are used in a wide variety of human vision and edge AI applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image and radar processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and planning. For more information, please visit .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and often can be identified by terms such as“outlook,”“projected,”“intends,”“will,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“believes,”“could,”“should,” or similar expressions, including the guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending October 31, 2024, and the comments of our CEO relating to our expectation of future revenue growth, customer demand for our AI inference products, the growth potential of our new products, potential drivers of future revenue growth, and the ability of our products to achieve success in advanced networks, including vision-language models and GenAI. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Our actual results could differ materially from those predicted or implied and reported results should not be considered as an indication of our future performance.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, global economic and political conditions, including possible trade tariffs and restrictions; revenue being generated from new customers or design wins, neither of which is assured; the commercial success of our customers' products; our customers' ability to manage their inventory requirements; our growth strategy; our ability to anticipate future market demands and future needs of our customers, particularly for AI inference applications; our ability to introduce, and to generate revenue from, new and enhanced solutions; our ability to develop, and to generate revenue from, new advanced technologies, such as computer vision, AI functionality and advanced networks, including vision-language models and GenAI; our ability to retain and expand customer relationships and to achieve design wins; the expansion of our current markets and our ability to successfully enter new markets, such as the OEM automotive and robotics markets; anticipated trends and challenges, including competition, in the markets in which we operate; risks associated with global health conditions and associated risk mitigation measures; our ability to effectively manage growth; our ability to retain key employees; and the potential for intellectual property disputes or other litigation.

Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for our 2024 fiscal year, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information will also be set forth in the company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations portion of our web site at or the SEC's web site at . Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. The results we report in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the second fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024 could differ from the preliminary results announced in this press release.

Ambarella assumes no obligation and does not intend to update the forward-looking statements made in this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company has provided in this release non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP gross margin, net income (loss), and earnings (losses) per share, as a supplement to the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing the company's financial results to assess operational performance and liquidity. The company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. Further, the company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics that the company uses in making operating decisions and because the company believes that investors and analysts use them to help assess the health of its business and for comparison to other companies. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only for understanding the company's operating results. The non-GAAP information should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

With respect to its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the company has provided below reconciliations of its non-GAAP financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. With respect to the company's expectations for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating expenses guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures. We expect the variability of the above charges to have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP financial results.



