Byrna Launchers Approved For Civilian And Security Use In Mexico Through New Federally Endorsed Training Program

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 -- Byrna Technologies Inc. ("Byrna" or the"Company") (Nasdaq: BYRN), a company, specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions, today announced that security professionals and private citizens in Mexico can now legally carry Byrna launchers following the successful completion of a newly approved, federally certified training program.



This milestone approval comes after the Secretaría de Trabajo y Previsión Social (STPS) of Mexico endorsed Byrna's less-lethal launchers as key component of a DC-3 certification training program. Unlike previous general certification courses, this program, developed in partnership with Distribution Goel and a network of certified instructors across major regions including Baja California, Veracruz, Jalisco, Mexico City, and Puebla, is specifically tailored to Byrna products. The course covers essential topics such as legal guidelines, product nomenclature, target practice, and real-world scenario simulations, ensuring participants gain a thorough understanding of both the legal and practical aspects of using a Byrna launcher.

“The approval by the Mexican government for both security professionals and the general public to carry and use Byrna launchers marks another step forward in our expansion into international markets,” said Byrna CEO Bryan Ganz.“Building on the success we've experienced in Canada and South America, we are confident that our products will resonate with individuals in Mexico who seek effective and responsible personal protection solutions. We are grateful to our partners in Mexico who worked closely with the government to secure this training approval, and we look forward to advancing our mission of providing less-lethal solutions in this important market.”

The federally approved training program broadens access to Byrna's specialized education nationwide, supporting security professionals and the general public in meeting legal requirements. The expanded network of certified instructors underscores Byrna's commitment to safety, compliance, and responsible use of its products.

About Byrna Technologies Inc.

Byrna is a technology company specializing in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative less-lethal personal security solutions. For more information on the Company, please visit the corporate website here or the Company's investor relations site here . The Company is the manufacturer of the Byrna® SD personal security device, a state-of-the-art handheld CO2 powered launcher designed to provide a less-lethal alternative to a firearm for the consumer, private security, and law enforcement markets. To purchase Byrna products, visit the Company's e-commerce store.

